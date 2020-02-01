Trump acquittal now probably Wednesday; Senate takes witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has meticulously rejected democratic demands to release witnesses for President Donald Trump’s removal process at the end of Friday, all but securing Trump’s acquittal in just the third trial to remove a president from the United States. To threaten American history. But the senators postponed the final vote on his fate this Wednesday.

The delay in timing showed the weight of a historic vote that depends on senators, despite incitement by the president who wants everything in an election year behind him and prior to his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell spoke by telephone to record the schedule during a tense night in the Capitol, while the negotiations were on and off the senate floor. The process came to a halt for about an hour. A person who was not authorized to discuss the conversation was given the anonymity to describe it.

The president wanted his speech at the Capitol to come with secure acquittal, but that won’t happen. Instead, the trial will resume Monday for final arguments, with time Monday and Tuesday for senators to speak. The final vote is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, the day after Trump’s speech.

The acquittal of Trump is almost certainly in the Senate, where its GOP allies have the majority and it is by no means two thirds needed for sentencing and removal.

Nor will he be confronted with potentially harmful, open senate statements from witnesses.

Despite Democrats’ unique focus on hearing new testimonies, the Republican majority has ignored these demands and will be the first trial of deposition without witnesses. Even new Friday revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton did not hurl GOP senators, who said they had heard enough.

That means the final outcome for Trump will be an acquittal “in name only,” said Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., A public prosecutor during the last debate.

Trump was charged by the House last month on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress when he tried to press Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid as leverage when the ally fought Russia . He is responsible for subsequently blocking the congress probe of his actions.

Senators rejected the Democrats’ attempt to allow new witnesses, 51-49, an almost party vote. Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted for the Democrats, but that wasn’t enough.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called that decision “a very large-scale tragedy.” The singing of protesters echoed against the walls of the Capitol.

But the Republicans said that the acquittal of Trump was justified and inevitable.

“The sooner the better for the country,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant. “Let’s turn the page.”

The following steps come at the heart of the presidential campaign season for a divided nation. Voting for the democratic caucus begins Monday in Iowa, and Trump gives his State of the Union speech the following night. Four Democratic candidates scour the Senate Chamber rather than campaign.

The Democrats wanted testimony from Bolton, whose upcoming book connects Trump directly with the charges. But Bolton will not be summoned and none of this seemed to influence the expected outcome of the process. Democrats forced a series of new procedural votes at the end of Friday to call Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but they were all rejected.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton wrote that the president asked him at an Oval Office meeting in early May to support his efforts to have Ukraine investigate Democrats, according to someone who read the passage and told the Associated Press. The person, who was not authorized to disclose the contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

In the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was planning to go to Ukraine to investigate the Ukrainians to investigate the political rivals of the president. Bolton writes that he never made the call to Zelenskiy after the meeting, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

The revelation adds more details to claims about when and how Trump first attempted to influence Ukraine to support research into his rivals who are central to the abuse of power levy in the first accusation article.

The story was first reported Friday by The New York Times.

Trump gave a quick denial.

“I have never instructed John Bolton to organize a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s biggest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in NYC history, to meet President Zelenskiy,” Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

Major Republican senators said that even if Trump has committed crimes accused by the House, they are not accusing and the party proceedings must end.

“I didn’t need proof anymore because I thought it was proven that the president did what he was told,” GOP told Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a late holdout, to reporters in the Capitol on Friday. “But that did not lead to the level of an unassailable crime.”

Alaskan republican senator Lisa Murkowski said she would also oppose more testimony in the charged partisan sphere after she “came to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the senate.” She said, “The convention has failed.”

Ready to draw a conclusion, Trump’s allies nevertheless suggested shifting the timing to extend the procedure until next week, and acknowledge the importance of the moment for senators who want to make final speeches.

To end the trial, Trump’s lawyers argued that the House had already heard of 17 witnesses and presented the 28,578 page report to the Senate. They warned against extending it even further. The house largely accused Trump along party lines after less than three months of formal proceedings, making it the fastest, most biased presidential accusation in American history.

Some senators stressed the importance of the moment.

“What do you want your place to be in history?” Asked one of the house managers, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A former Army Ranger.

To hear more witnesses, it took four Republicans to break with the majority of the 53 seats and demand more testimony with all Democrats. But that effort fails.

Chief Judge John Roberts, in the rare role that provided for the deposition process, could break a draw, but that seemed unlikely. Early this Friday he told senators that it would be “inappropriate”.

Murkowski remarked when announcing her decision that she did not want to drag the chief judge to the partisan fight.

While demonstrators sang outside the Capitol, some visitors watched from the Senate galleries.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say he wanted to withhold military assistance from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying such a thing.

The White House has blocked its officials to testify in the proceedings and has argued that there are “significant amounts of classified information” in the Bolton manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contains no secret information.