Trump accuses Palestinian state of new Middle East peace plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem that relies on the Palestinians to take steps to self-govern to achieve a breakthrough in their decades-long conflict with Israel.

Senior government officials who informed Reuters of the details of a plan the president should announce at noon at the White House said that the United States will recognize Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank after Trump’s proposed Middle East peace plan.

In return, Israel would agree to accept a four-year freeze on new settlement activities while negotiating Palestinian statehood, officials said.

The Israeli-Palestinian talks failed in 2014, and it was far from clear that the Trump plan would revive them.

US officials said they were prepared for initial Palestinian skepticism, but hoped that they would agree to negotiations over time. The plan poses major obstacles for the Palestinians to achieve their long-awaited state goal.

It remains to be seen how Israel will react under pressure from right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is making his third attempt to re-elect in less than a year.

The plan is approximately 80 pages, including 50 pages of the political plan announced on Tuesday and 30 pages of an economic plan announced last July and a $ 50 billion economic recovery plan for Palestinians, Jordan, and Egypt provides.

The US plan was the most dramatic and detailed attempt to break the historic deadlock between Israel and the Palestinians in several years. This was the result of a three-year effort by Trump advisors Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz and former adviser Jason Greenblatt.

Trump has approved a proposed map that outlines the two states, officials said. The Palestinian state would be twice the size of the country that the Palestinians are currently controlling and would be connected by roads, bridges and tunnels, the official said.

Trump informed Netanyahu and his rivals in the Israeli election on March 2, the leader of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, in talks on Monday. Netanyahu should appear with Trump on Tuesday for his announcement.

When asked what Washington was willing to do to advance the negotiations, officials said it was up to the Palestinians to report and say they were ready to negotiate.

They said both Netanyahu and Gantz agreed to support the effort.

The Israeli leaders have agreed to negotiate based on the Trump plan and have agreed to the card, officials said. Israel’s agreement on the statehood of the Palestinians is dependent on a security agreement to protect the Israelis.

Israel will also take steps to ensure Muslims’ access to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and to respect Jordan’s role in holy places, officials said.

Palestinian statehood would depend on the Palestinians taking self-government steps, such as respect for human rights, freedom of the press, and transparent and credible institutions, officials said.

“When creating the map, it is incredibly difficult to connect to a Palestinian state based on what has happened in the past 25 years. If we do not freeze now, I think the chance of ever having a state is basically gone, “said one official regarding the growth of Jewish settlements.

“So we basically spent four more years getting them together and trying to negotiate a deal to make them a state, and I think this is a great opportunity for them,” the official said.

The official said the question for the Palestinians was whether they would “come to the table and negotiate”.

If they agree to negotiate, there are some areas that could be at risk in the future, the official said without giving details.

Trump’s plan provides for the Palestinians to return to a future Palestine state and creates a “generous compensation fund,” the official said.

Regarding Israel’s continued settlement, a US official said: “The plan is based on the principle that people do not have to move to achieve peace … But it will stop future settlement expansion, which we consider the most realistic approach ,

“The idea that hundreds of thousands of people or tens of thousands of people are forcibly or not at all removed from their homes is simply not entertaining,” said the official.

Before Trump’s announcement, thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in Gaza City and Israeli troops strengthened their positions near a focal point between the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the West Bank.

While the Israeli leaders greeted Trump’s long delayed plan, the Palestinian leaders had rejected him before his official release, claiming his government was biased against Israel.

A Netanyahu spokesman said the Israeli head of state will fly to Moscow on Wednesday to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin of the proposals.

The Palestinian leaders had said they were not invited to Washington and that no plan could work without them.

On Monday, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said he would not agree to an agreement that does not ensure a two-state solution. This formula, which forms the basis for many years of frustrated international peace efforts, provides for Israel’s coexistence with a Palestinian state.

The Palestinians have refused to negotiate with the Trump administration to protest pro-Israeli policies, such as the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the eastern half of which the Palestinians are striving for a future capital.

The Trump administration reversed decades of U.S. policy in November when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington no longer viewed West Bank land settlements as a violation of international law. Palestinians and most countries consider the settlements illegal, which Israel denies.

Both Trump and Netanyahu face political challenges at home. Trump was indicted in the House of Representatives last month and is on trial for abuse of power accusations in the Senate.

Netanyahu was officially charged with corruption on Tuesday after withdrawing his parliamentary immunity offer from law enforcement.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.