Trump, a late convert to cause, to participate in anti-abortion rally

WASHINGTON – It was only four years ago that a political committee in support of one of Donald Trump’s Republican rivals revealed an ad that slammed his views on abortion, complete with footage from a 1999 interview in which he stated: “I am in all respects pro-choice. “

Now, as he enters the 2020 elections, Trump will be the first incumbent president to address the March for Life and take the stage on Friday at the annual anti-abortion meeting that is one of the highest and most symbolic events in the movement.

It is Trump’s newest nod to white evangelical voters who have proven to be one of his most loyal donors. And it makes it clear that, as he tries to merge a winning coalition for re-election, Trump counts on the support of his base of conservative activists to help him cross the finish line.

“I think it’s a brilliant move,” said Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters. Reed said the appearance of the president “would encourage pro-life voters and remind them what a great friend this president and administration has been.”

It also shows how many times have changed.

Former presidents who were against abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, stayed away from the march to prevent them from being too closely associated with protesters who wanted to ban the procedure. They sent comments for others to deliver, spoke via telephone or invited organizers to visit the White House.

However, over the past 10 years, the Republican Party has undergone a “revolution,” showing a new willingness to “embrace the issue not only morally well but also politically,” said Mallory Quigley, a spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List and women speak from PAC. The group plans to spend $ 52 million this cycle to help candidates who are against abortion rights. The president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, will act as the national co-chairman of a new campaign coalition, “Pro-life Voices for Trump.”

There is indeed a greater interest among both Republicans and Democrats in hard positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be one in the middle of this country and candidates didn’t want to alienate the middle,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as White House secretary under President George W. Bush. “And it seems that that is over and that both sides are playing to their bases to get the maximum turnout from their base.”

In addition, Flesicher said, Trump is far less bound to tradition than previous presidents and “happy to go where his predecessors are not.”

During his first three years in office, Trump has embraced social conservative policies, particularly in the area of ​​abortion. He appoints judges who oppose abortion, reduces taxpayer financing for abortion services and paints democrats who support abortion rights as extreme in their opinion.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it is fitting that he be the first president in history to attend the March for Life at the National Mall,” said Judd Deere, spokesman for the White House.

This is not the first time that Trump has seriously thought about an appearance. He wanted to go last year and came close to attending, according to a person who was familiar with the discussions that spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. But the trip never came together due to security concerns, so Trump participated in the event through a video satellite from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump simply thought: if he supported the cause, “why wouldn’t he show up for their big event?” Said Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and an ally of the White House. He said that the appearance would be very important for the participants.

“I have moved people to tears about the fact that he is going,” said Schlapp. “It’s a big problem.”

Although Schlapp said he did not think that Trump’s decision to participate was driven by the election year policy, he said it was nevertheless a “smart move politics” and “the right move moral”.

“It will strengthen the relationship he has with conservative activists throughout the country,” said Schlapp.

During his video address last year, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people who braved the cold in the National Mall. “As president, I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence, the right to life,” he said.

The rhetoric underscored Trump’s dramatic evolution over the issue of his days as a freewheeling New York deal-maker when he described himself as “very pro-choice” in a 1999 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

During his 2016 Republican nomination campaign, Trump said that his views had changed and that he was now against abortion, with three exceptions: in the case of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

Yet Trump’s unfamiliarity with the language of abortion activism was evident even when he offered a bungled response at a town hall broadcast on television and was forced to clarify his position on abortion three times in one day.

Asked, hypothetically, what would happen if abortion was banned, Trump said there should be “some form of punishment” for women they have, which led to a setback that succeeded activists and opponents of abortion rights, including organizers of the Mars, unite for Life.

Asked to clarify his position, the Trump campaign initially issued a statement that he believed that the issue should lie with the governments of the states. He later issued a second statement that doctors, not women, should be punished for illegal abortions.

Since that time, however, Trump has become – to the horror of many – a darling of the anti-abortion movement.

“These pro-life voters love Donald Trump and crawl over broken glass to get him re-elected,” said Reed, who was astonished by the transformation. “Whatever you think of this president, there is no doubt that he has masterfully capitalized his professional position both at the policy level and politically in a way that I think nobody could have imagined four years ago,”

Critics, for their part, accuse Trump of using the march to try to divert his deposition in the Senate.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of despair, clear and simple,” and accused Trump of resorting to a radical anti-choice base and spreading lies when he feels threatened. “Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused the president of carrying out” a full attack on our health and our rights. “

“While Trump represents the small number of Americans who want politicians to interfere with their personal health decisions, we represent nearly 80 percent of Americans who support access to abortion,” she said.

___

Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press