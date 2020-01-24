Trump, a late convert, prompted to join the anti-abortion rally on Friday

President Donald J. Trump joins members of his cabinet for a prayer led by Secretary of Energy Rick Perry during a cabinet meeting in the White House cabinet room on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Just four years ago, a political committee that supported one of Donald Trump’s Republican rivals presented an ad criticizing his views on abortion, along with footage from an 1999 interview saying: “I am pro-choice in every respect. “

Now that he’s on his way to the 2020 election, Trump will be the first seated president to speak before March for Life and take the stage on Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering, one of the most prominent and emblematic events the movement is.

It is Trump’s latest sign of white evangelical voters who have proven to be one of his most loyal supporters. And it makes it clear that while Trump is trying to put together a victorious reelection coalition, he needs the support of his conservative activists to get him across the finish line.

“I think it’s a great move,” said Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters. Reed said the President’s appearance would “inspire voters for life and remind him of the great friend this President and this government have been.”

It also shows how much times have changed.

Former presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, preferred to personally attend the demonstration so as not to be too closely connected with demonstrators who seek to ban the process. They made comments for others, spoke on the phone, or invited organizers to visit the White House.

However, in the past 10 years, the Republican Party has experienced a “revolution” and shown a new willingness to “view the problem not only as morally correct but also as politically intelligent,” said Mallory Quigley, a spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out PAC. The group plans to spend $ 52 million on this cycle to elect candidates who oppose abortion law. Its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, will act as the national co-chair of a new campaign coalition entitled “Pro-Life Voices for Trump”.

Over time, both Republican and Democratic parties have taken tougher positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be a center in this country and the candidates didn’t want to alienate the center,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as President George W. Bush’s White House press secretary. “And it just seems like it’s over and both parties are playing in their bases to get the maximum participation from their base.”

In addition, according to Flesicher, Trump is far less bound to tradition than previous presidents and “happy to go where his predecessors haven’t.”

During his first three years in office, Trump has followed a socially conservative policy, particularly regarding abortion. He appoints judges who are against abortion, cuts taxes on abortion services and paints Democrats who think abortion rights are extreme.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it’s worth being the first president in history to take part in the National Mall march,” said Judd Deere, White House spokesman.

This is not the first time that Trump is seriously considering an appearance. Last year he wanted to go and would have come very close to attending, someone who was familiar with the discussions and who spoke anonymously about the internal planning. However, the trip never came about due to security concerns, so Trump instead took part in the event via a video satellite from the Rose Garden of the White House.

Trump’s reasoning was simple: if he supported the cause, “why shouldn’t he appear at their big event?” Said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and close ally of the White House. He said that the appearance would be of great importance to the participants.

“I had moved people to tears that he would go,” said Schlapp. “It’s big business.”

While Schlapp said he didn’t think Trump’s decision to participate depend on election policy, he said it was still a “smart move” politically and “morally”.

“It will strengthen the relationship he has with conservative activists across the country,” said Schlapp.

During his video address last year, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people braving the cold in the National Mall. “As President, I will always defend the first right in our declaration of independence, the right to life,” he said.

The rhetoric underlined Trump’s dramatic development on this issue from his time as a free-swinging New York deal maker when he described himself as “very picky” in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 1999.

During his 2016 campaign to nominate Republicans, Trump said his views had changed and that he was now against abortion, with three exceptions: rape, incest, and mother’s life.

Nevertheless, Trump’s ignorance of the language of abortion activism was clear, even when he gave a stunned answer during a televised town hall and was forced to clarify his position on abortion three times in a single day.

On the hypothetical question of what would happen if abortion were illegal, Trump said that there must be “some form of punishment” for women who have it, leading to a backlash that abortion lawyers and opponents, including the Organizers of the march to unite life.

When asked to clarify his position, Trump’s campaign first made a statement saying that the problem should lie with the governments of the states. He later issued a second statement that doctors, not women, should be punished for illegal abortions.

Since then, however, to the shock of many, Trump has become a favorite of the anti-abortion movement.

“These voters who are for life love Donald Trump and they will crawl over broken glass to re-elect him,” said Reed, who was amazed at the conversion. “Whatever you think of this president, there is no question that he has used his pro-life position, both politically and politically, as masterfully as I could not have imagined four years ago.”

Critics in turn accuse Trump of using the march to distract from his impeachment process in the Senate.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of desperation, plain and simple,” and accused Trump of “seeking refuge in his ability to build a radical anti-election base that spits out falsehoods when he does.” feels threatened Alexis McGill Johnson, President-in-Office of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused the President of “waging an all-out attack on our health and rights”.

“While Trump stands with the small number of Americans who want politicians to influence their personal health decisions, we stand with nearly 80 percent of Americans who support access to abortions,” she said.

The first march took place on the west stairs of the Capitol in January 1974, a year after the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade had decided the landmark judgment that laid down a woman’s legal right to abortion.

