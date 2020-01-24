Trump, a late convert, prompted to join an anti-abortion rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only four years ago, a political committee supporting one of Donald Trump ‘s Republican rivals published an ad criticizing his views on abortion, along with footage from an 1999 interview saying: “I am in in every respect for every decision. “

Now as he approaches the 2020 elections, Trump will be the first seated president to address the March for Life and take the stage on Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering, which is one of the movement’s most prominent and emblematic events ,

It’s Trump’s recent nod to white evangelical voters who have proven to be one of his most loyal supporters. And it makes it clear that while Trump is trying to put together a victorious reelection coalition, he needs the support of his conservative activists to get him across the finish line.

“I think it’s a brilliant move,” said Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and who became one of the most prominent evangelical supporters of the Trump administration. “

It also shows how much times have changed.

Former presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, preferred to personally attend the demonstration so as not to be too closely connected with demonstrators who seek to ban the process. They made comments for others, spoke on the phone, or invited organizers to visit the White House.

However, in the past 10 years, the Republican Party has experienced a “revolution” and shown a new willingness to “view the issue not only as morally correct but also as politically wise,” said Mallory Quigley, a spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out PAC: The group plans to spend $ 52 million on this cycle to elect candidates who oppose the right to abortion. President Marjorie Dannenfelser will serve as the national co-chair of a new campaign coalition titled “Pro-Life Voices” for Trump. “

Indeed, both Republicans and Democrats have a greater appetite for tough positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be a center in this country and the candidates didn’t want to alienate the center,” said Ari Fleischer, who, under President George W. Bush, served as White House press secretary to play both parties in their bases in order to maximize their base participation to reach. “

In addition, according to Flesicher, Trump has far less to do with tradition than previous presidents and is “happy to go where his predecessors haven’t.”

During his first three years in office, Trump has followed a socially conservative policy, particularly regarding abortion. He appoints judges who are against abortion, cuts taxes on abortion services and paints Democrats who think abortion rights are extreme.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it’s worth being the first president in history to take part in the National Mall march,” said Judd Deere, White House spokesman.

This is not the first time that Trump is seriously considering an appearance. Last year he wanted to go and would have come very close to attending, someone who was familiar with the discussions and who spoke anonymously about the internal planning. However, the trip never came about due to security concerns, so Trump instead took part in the event via a video satellite from the Rose Garden of the White House.

Trump’s reasoning was simple: if he supported the cause, “why shouldn’t he appear at their big event?” Said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and close ally of the White House. He said that the appearance would be of great importance to the participants.

“I had moved people to tears that he would go,” said Schlapp. “It’s big business.”

While Schlapp said he didn’t think Trump’s decision to participate depend on election policy, he said it was “a smart move” and “morally the right move”.

“It will strengthen the relationship he has with conservative activists across the country,” said Schlapp.

During his video address last year, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people braving the cold in the National Mall. “As President, I will always defend the first right in our declaration of independence, the right to life,” he said.

The rhetoric underlined Trump’s dramatic development on this issue from his time as a free-swinging New York deal maker when he described himself as “very picky” in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 1999.

During his 2016 campaign to nominate Republicans, Trump said his views had changed and that he was now against abortion, with three exceptions: rape, incest, and mother’s life.

Even so, Trump was unfamiliar with the language of abortion activism, even when he gave a stunned answer during a televised town hall and was forced to clarify his position on abortion three times in a single day.

On the hypothetical question of what would happen if abortion were illegal, Trump said that there must be “some form of punishment” for women who have it, leading to a backlash that abortion lawyers and opponents, including the Organizers of the march to unite life.

When asked about clarifying his position, Trump’s election campaign first made a statement believing that the problem should lie with state governments. He later issued a second statement that doctors, not women, should be punished for illegal abortions.

Since then, however, to the shock of many, Trump has become a favorite of the anti-abortion movement.

“These voters who are for life love Donald Trump and they will crawl over broken glass to re-elect him,” said Reed, who was amazed at the transformation. Politically and politically, he has his pro-life Position used in a masterly way that I could not have imagined four years ago. “

Critics in turn accuse Trump of using the march to distract from his impeachment process in the Senate.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of desperation, plain and simple,” and accused Trump of “seeking refuge in his ability to build a radical anti-election base that spits out falsehoods when he does.” feels threatened Alexis McGill Johnson, President-in-Office of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused the President of “waging an all-out attack on our health and rights”.

“While Trump stands with the small number of Americans who want politicians to influence their personal health decisions, we stand with nearly 80 percent of Americans who support access to abortions,” she said.

___

