Trump 2020 State of the Union Address Nationalist, anti-immigrants, socialism-hating game show

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump stood in front of the assembled legislators and cameras on Capitol Hill to assure the nation in his State of the Union that he was absolutely not crazy.

The president was not there – as he often does in public and broadcast on television – complaining loudly about his accusation, the Ukraine saga or the soon to be ended Senate process. He was not there to express his many grievances about Democratic lawmakers in the room that he routinely blames for obstructing his nationalist agenda. He wasn’t even there to scold “Crazy Bernie,” “Sleepy Joe,” “Pocahontas,” “Alfred E. Neuman,” or “Mini Mike,” at least not by name.

He was there to linger on the teleprompter and to toast to the “great economic success”, “handcuff” and “production possible” of the Trump era. He penetrated criminal justice reforms and paid leave legislation. He even became anxious about his desire for long elusive infrastructure reform.

The real heart of Trump’s speech, however, was a series of moments that turned the state of the Union into a television spectacle – executive, naturally produced by Trump himself. Over a little over an hour, Trump stayed out of the stage and generously hosted a public reunification of a military family, awarding a scholarship to a young student, and giving a high honor to a seriously ill person conservative hero.

“It was a right-wing reality show. The only thing we didn’t have was a marriage proposal. “

– Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

Republicans were under the spell; Democrats were disgusting. “It was a right-wing reality show,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “The only thing we didn’t have was a marriage proposal.”

It was suddenly morning in Trump’s America – although the way he formulated it nodded to nocturnal threats. “The days that our country is being used, abused and even despised by other nations, are long behind us,” he said, which could be a surprise to the other nations.

Trump, who has traditionally used his annual addresses to extend both olive branches and middle fingers to his Democratic rivals, largely talked about what his last speech to Congress could be.

The middle finger came before even a word was said when the President did not shake the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was there when Trump, perhaps hoping to trigger his liberal opponents, awarded the medal of freedom to Rush Limbaugh, the corrosive conservative firefighter who recently announced an advanced diagnosis of cancer. It was there when Trump called gun rights “all over our country.” And it was there when he invoked the evil of socialism – a charge he wanted to use against his 2020 opponents.

At one point the president greeted his guest, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who, despite American support, did not release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro from power. While Guaidó received one of the few enthusiastic dual ovations of the night, Trump stated in what looked like a veiled shot at a possible rival in 2020, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), “Socialism destroys nations, but always remember, freedom unites the soul. “Later, the president called the” 132 legislators in this room, “of which he claimed to have” passed the legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system. ” “

“It wasn’t long before Trump described undocumented immigrants as” criminal aliens “and portrayed them as bloodthirsty killers. For a good measure,” radical Islamic terrorism “returned to the Trump lexicon.”

Although the speech was moderated by Trump standards, the hard-right, nationalist agenda that is his political trademark often broke through. He abused “providing free taxpayer-funded health care to millions of illegal aliens,” which he contrasted with the “radical left” policy preferences. Trump praised “the heroic ICE officers of our nation” and condemned the “sanctuary cities” where “radical politicians” resisted cooperation with immigration raids. It wasn’t long before Trump described undocumented immigrants as “criminal aliens” and portrayed them as bloodthirsty killers. For a good measure, “radical Islamic terrorism” returned to the Trump lexicon.

It was the first State of the Union speech that Trump gave as a deposed president, although the subject was never mentioned during his prime-time speech. On Wednesday, Trump will almost certainly be acquitted by the Senate, marking the culmination of the Ukrainian scandal that led directly to his removal from the House when he entered a year of the presidential election.

On Friday, a senior government official exemplified parts of Trump’s State of the Union speech for reporters in the White House, stressing that they would not confirm “if he is going to exclaim someone” during the speech, but noted that the president would indeed feel free “Comfortable” to do this. But when Tuesday night arrived, the words “deposition” and “Ukraine” did not appear anywhere in his prepared remarks, with Trump apparently planning to save his anger for another location.

Some of his best lieutenants and closest advisors were also not ready to let go, even after all the scandal and massive heartburn caused by Trumpworld’s Ukrainian villains.

When asked Monday if he was still planning to “speed up” his investigation into the Bidens after the president’s acquittal, Rudy Giuliani – Trump’s personal lawyer whose shadow diplomacy and Biden-related probe helped the deposition of his client – simply to The Daily Beast, “Yes, (because) it’s a matter of fair justice in real life.”

“Sitting prominently on the side of the Democrats in the room – front and center for Trump to see – were the legislators who insisted on his removal from office just a few days ago: the seven accusation managers.”

There was nowhere to be found at Trump about revenge and investigations. But the mood seemed charged, visible in the facial expressions of the president and the opposition party. On the Democratic side of the room – front and center for Trump to see – were the lawmakers who insisted on his removal from office just a few days ago: the seven accusation managers who prosecuted the case against him on the senate floor. One of them, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), had a pocket constitution.

Trump’s opposition to diving into the waters of the accusation struggle must have been a relief to congressional republicans, many of whom were publicly afraid that he would turn his state of the Union into an overwhelming victory round.

“There are many really great things that he should talk about and stay away from, perhaps what the procedure is,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Monday. “I just really want him to project a strong message about everything he and his administration were working with a Republican Senate, all those wonderful things that we could have done.”

From the moment he stepped into the room, Trump received a raw and admiring reception from his Republican allies, interrupted by repeated standing ovations on his applause lines and dutiful laughter at his characteristic rhetorical bloom.

Republicans came in the spirit of the election year before Trump even uttered a word, with a booming song – “four more years!” – and broke into the GOP rows as he entered the room.

It was a departure from last year’s speech, which did not come in the context of a presidential election and which signaled broad objectives of foreign policy.

Although Trump had insisted in his speech in 2019 that “big countries don’t wage endless wars,” he pulled the US deeper into conflict last year. After a new hesitation in withdrawing from Syria, Trump moved hundreds of US troops to oil fields in the east of the country after Turkey was authorized to attack Syrian Kurds affiliated with the United States. He canceled peace negotiations with the Taliban when they were about to close a deal and then restarted them. North Korea seems to be at the end of its patience after the Trump government, like its predecessors, opposed sanctions. Trump killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the fall and last month killed the Iranian head of external security Qassem Soleimani. The structural drivers of conflicts between Washington and Tehran remain in place, even if both parties have distanced themselves from the brink of war.

Despite this, Trump reiterated on Tuesday that he was “working to end the wars of America in the Middle East,” although the restored peace talks in Afghanistan were the full proof. Jeffrey noted last week that “we are not planning a withdrawal of US troops from Syria in the near future” and Trump, who has repeatedly spoken of such a withdrawal, did not report it on Tuesday. No mention was made of the build-up of 14,000 troops in the Middle East. Instead, Trump talked about killing Baghdadi and the end of the “barbarian” caliphate, but, like his last two predecessors, he avoided when the end of a mission would end the war. More sadly, Trump paid tribute to Kayla Mueller, the American social worker murdered by ISIS in 2015, with her parents in the room.

But the horizon of foreign policy for 2020 was much lower and focused on its re-election public. There was the murder of Baghdadi and the murder of Soleimani, merged as one undifferentiated threat. Trump declared the victory over China in the trade war he launched and took the honor for NATO member states to increase their defense budgets. Although Trump has spent his time insisting on immigration on the southern border that required its militarization, Trump’s speech said the border “safely.” Palestinians were called “pioneering”. North Korea, once the place of hope for a legacy-cementing nuclear deal, went completely unnoticed.

For the president, Tuesday was a Trump meeting, but without the ad libraries, bizarre cultural references, or unbridled swearing. “My fellow Americans, the best is yet to come,” he insisted at the end of his speech, which was closed just before 10.30 a.m. ET.

