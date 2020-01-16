True story of Jerome Jackson and McDonald's from McMillions

Badabababa – even the place where you get your filet-o-fish and iced coffee fix is ​​not free of scammers! Just after his Theranos documentary The inventor, HBO is back in the real crime train with the docuseries McMillions, who dives straight into the McDonald’s Monopoly game scandal. Executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, the documentary reveals how Jerome Jacobson picked up and benefited from the popular game. McDonald’s may not be fond of this scheme, but the infamous story, almost two decades old, continues to fascinate us in our era of scammers.

How the McDonald’s Monopoly game works

The premise of the game is relatively easy to understand. McDonald’s started the Monopoly game in 1987 as a promotion, attaching pieces to food cartons and cups that meant small prizes. In addition to winning soft drinks or fries, there was also a very small chance that you could score a car, vacation or up to a million dollars.

How Uncle Jerry Scammed McDonald’s

Uncle Jerry, also known as Jerome Jacobson, was a former police officer who became a security auditor and, since at least 1989, pulled up the game and stolen millions by building a network of conspirators. McDonald’s worked with Simon Marketing, Inc. to promote their Monopoly game, and the latter company appointed Jacobson, who was based in Georgia, as head of security who was responsible for distributing key game pieces at McDonald’s factories. But as the story goes, Jacobson took the best pieces for himself, making the game essentially unfair to other customers. In about a decade, he and his McDonald’s employees have cheated more than $ 24 million in total.

Of course he was too cunning to cash in the prize himself. Jacobson gave the first $ 25,000 victory to his step brother. Jacobson eventually had random people buy the pieces from him for a share of their profit. He gave winning pieces to his family and to other random people. Working with Jacobson did not come cheap. Prosecutors claimed that Jacobson charged $ 50,000 in advance before giving “winners” $ 1 million pieces.

Although the pieces were not technically transferable, Jacobson anonymously sent a $ 1 million piece to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in 1995. The fast food franchise made an exception for the organization and paid the cash prize.

How Uncle Jerry was exposed

The FBI first heard about the scam of an anonymous tip from someone who had “won” a 1996 Dodge Viper through the schedule. McDonald’s kept the game going long enough to find out which winners were conspirators in the scam through tapping points and stakeout. In 2001, Jacobson and more than 50 others were accused of conspiracy and mail fraud. Jacobson was sentenced to three years in prison and had to return the collected money. Most people received a fine or a probationary period.

McDonald’s also broke ties with Simon Marketing, with whom it has been working for promotions for over 25 years, including Happy Meals. The two companies sued each other for breach of contract, and McDonald’s eventually settled by paying Simon Marketing $ 16.6 million.

Until the documentary premieres at HBO on February 3, watch the trailer:

