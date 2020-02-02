Trudeau warns against anti-Chinese feelings as the fear of new coronavirus grows

TORONTO (NEWS 1130) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warns of an increase in racism towards the Chinese community, while the new coronavirus still worries some Canadians.

During a New Year’s event in Toronto on Saturday, Trudeau said that anti-Chinese feelings are not welcome in Canada.

“Let me be clear. There is no place in our country for discrimination caused by fear or misinformation, “he said. “This is not something Canadians will ever stand for.”

To date, there have been four confirmed cases of the Wuhan corona virus in Canada, which has infected nearly 10,000 people worldwide in the last two months.

RELATED ARTICLE: Fear of new virus causes worldwide anti-China sentiment

A number of countries are relocating to most people who have visited China in the last two weeks, closing the borders and canceling flights.

There have also been reports of restaurants in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam that have refused to accept Chinese customers. And protests have broken out in Indonesia, requiring the removal of Chinese hotel guests.

Newspapers in France and Australia have been criticized for racist headlines, and Chinese and other Asians in Europe and New Zealand also complain about racial discrimination.

-With files from The Associated Press