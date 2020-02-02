Trudeau says the “intentional process” is underway to remove Canadians from the virus zone paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old from L’Ascension, Que., Who is studying tourism management at Central China Normal University, said she received an email from the Canadian government on Friday morning saying she was ready to leave.

“They still don’t know the date and time, but it will probably be the next day or two,” Larouche said in a video interview with The Canadian Press from her dormitory. “I hope so.”

She said she was also told that she was only allowed to take one hand luggage on the plane.

She would prepare the bag on Friday afternoon – a welcome change to her routine since the lockdown, including practicing her Chinese, practicing, studying, watching Netflix and chatting with her mother back in Canada.

Although there are still quite a few students on campus and in her dormitory, she said there is no noise and the place feels like a “ghost town.”

“People are locked up. People avoid going out,” she said. “It’s just like at night but during the day. If there is no virus, there are more people around at night than now.”

She said she measures her temperature every day and wears a mask, even when she leaves her room and goes down the hall. The school offers its masks and also has a hotline for all the help students need, she said.

Supermarkets are well stocked and she cooks her food in the home, she said.

Her mother is very worried, she said, and has called the Canadian Embassy over the past two days to discover the next steps.

“I’m kind of” Mom, take it easy. I feel good, “Larouche said. “She said,” I’m just a mother now. “

As of Friday evening, China had nearly 11,800 confirmed cases with a death toll of 259. The vast majority of cases occurred in Hubei province and the provincial capital Wuhan, where the first diseases were discovered in December. China has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak on Thursday a global emergency.

Trudeau’s office said he and US President Donald Trump discussed what each country is doing to protect its citizens during a phone call Friday.

Other countries have already brought part of their citizens home.

A plan load of about 200 French citizens landed in southern France on Friday and the passengers had to go to a Mediterranean resort for 14 days in quarantine.

A chartered flight with more than 360 South Koreans arrived at an airport in Seoul. The evacuated people underwent screening for fever before boarding the buses to quarantine facilities in the central cities of Asan and Jincheon. Residents there have protested against government plans to place evacuated people in their neighborhoods and throw eggs and other objects at visiting government officials.

Meanwhile, a third charter plane from Japan brought back 149 evacuees and Germany was planning to send a military plane to pick up dozens of civilians on Saturday.

Trudeau said that Canada will continue to provide expert advice to the international community and the World Health Organization to ensure that the virus threat remains low in Canada and, as far as possible, around the world.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke last night with his Chinese counterpart about the outbreak of the corona virus. Champagne said he praised the Chinese government for its “fact-based response” to the crisis.

Larouche said the authorities are doing what they can and that they should just trust them.

“I feel OK,” Larouche said. “I have a life-long story to tell.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

– By Mike Blanchfield and Jordan Press in Ottawa and Hina Alam in Vancouver. With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian press