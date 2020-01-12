Trudeau says that encounters with families of victims of aircraft accidents break the intestines

EDMONTON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it has been “complicated” to listen to stories from the families of 57 Canadians who were killed last week while taking down a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran.

During a memorial for victims on Edmonton Sunday, Trudeau said he heard about who they were, what they liked to do and what their expectations were for the future.

Trudeau says it was “guts” when hearing the stories of people lost on flight # PS752 … the 10-year-old who wanted to become PM, the man who worked to gain dental qualifications in Canada. Says the “brilliant minds taken away from us” #yeg #UkranianPlaneCrash #UAlbertaRemembers pic.twitter.com/NLPCiOeznT

He told those who attended the memorial that many came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now being consumed by grief and indignation.

Although the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community badly, Trudeau said it is a Canadian tragedy and that all Canadians are mourning.

Trudeau says that this tragedy “should never have taken place” and will continue to collaborate with research partners. Will not rest until there are answers, justice or accountability. # PS752 #yeg #UkranianPlaneCrash #UAlbertaRemembers pic.twitter.com/Hl22Vn4GhY

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also spoke at the monument. He called the plane crash a result of “human foolishness” and said he and Alberta are confident that the Canadian government will try to get answers why the plane was shot.

Many other friends and relatives of those who were lost in the crash spoke during the service, including a performance of traditional Persian music.

The plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket moment after taking off from Tehran airport on Wednesday; all 176 on board were killed, including 138 on their way to Canada.

Iran has admitted that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid rising tensions with the United States.

