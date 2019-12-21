Trudeau says he will not allow the provincial resistance to lower municipal handgun bans

Loading...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will not be distracted by resistance from involuntary Prime Ministers if local authorities want to ban handguns.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau also defended his government's intent to allow handguns to be banned from city to city, rather than a comprehensive federal ban.

Some local politicians in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, who are concerned about fatal shootings, are calling for measures to control small arms in their cities.

The Trudeau government plans to empower provinces and cities to take measures to store and use small arms within their respective jurisdictions because of their different needs and concerns.

"We have heard from a number of particularly large cities that they want to be able to ban small arms within their city limits," said Trudeau during this week's extensive interview in Ottawa.

“We hear that from some very specific places across the country, but not all over the country. And we believe that moving forward and giving cities and provinces the tools to do so would be a solid step. "

The PolySeSouvient group, a leading voice in arms control, is pushing for a truly national arms ban, arguing that local bans are generally ineffective, as the "catastrophic patchwork of local and state laws" in the United States shows.

Local bans would also have to overcome "enormous obstacles," including provincial governments that ideologically oppose gun control and a number of legal and legal complexities, the group warned in a letter to Minister of Public Security, Bill Blair, recently.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford has already signaled opposition to the handgun ban despite supporting the idea of ​​Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The federal government wants to delegate some firearms powers to the provinces, which in turn would allow local regulation, Trudeau said.

"In some situations, we may have a province that doesn't want it, although a city or towns are ready," he said. "At that point, I was assured that there were other tools we could use that weren't ideal because there would be disagreement with the provinces at a time when we wanted to work together."

Trudeau declined to work out an alternative measure "because we hope we don't have to apply it."

He emphasized that further restrictions are only one element of the federal strategy for small arms.

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent arms smuggling into Canada, gather more information about retail purchases, and ensure safer firearms in stores and at home to prevent theft, he said.

Liberals also see spending on anti-gang programs, community centers and local policing as a key to reducing urban violence.

They promise to rapidly implement their commitment to ban attack-style firearms, including the popular AR-15, and claim that weapons that require mass casualties have no place in Canada. Holders of legally bought firearms that are covered by the ban are offered a market-based price as part of a buyback program.

The prime minister has downplayed the notion that his government's minority has little time for stricter arms control.

"Our main concern is to get it right," he said. "But even in a minority situation, we saw that there is a very clear consensus between three parties in the house – us, the NDP and the bloc – that pushing ahead with much stronger arms control is a priority."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

