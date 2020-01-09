Trudeau responds to information that the Ukrainian aircraft probably crashed down by Iranian missiles

Loading...

WASHINGTON – An airliner from Ukraine that crashed into Iran and killed all 176 people on board was most likely accidentally knocked down by Iranian air defense, US officials said Thursday, while President Donald Trump said he had a terrible feeling about the disaster.

The passengers on the plane include more than 60 Canadian citizens.

Referring to two sources of information familiar with the evidence in American hands, Bloomberg reports that two launches of ground-to-air missiles were detected by an Iranian battery minutes after the jet left. This was followed by an explosion near the plane, one of the people said. The jet began to descend abruptly and crashed into a huge fireball, the person said.

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 popped up about two minutes after taking off. Boeing co. 737-800 was on fire when witnessed on the spot and in other aircraft in a preliminary Iranian report about the crash.

The US government has obtained evidence that the rapid descent was not due to a mechanical problem on the plane or errors by the pilots, said the people who asked not to be mentioned while discussing intelligence reports.

Waste from the wreck of a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed shortly after take-off at the location near Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Ali Mohammadi / Bloomberg

Two SA-15 rockets are suspected of having paralyzed the jet, one of the people said. The rocket made by Russia, also known as a gauntlet or a Tor, is a short-range weapon designed to attack planes, helicopters and other aerial targets. The launches were detected by an American espionage satellite and took place by a well-known rocket battery near the airport, the person said.

Two SA-15 rockets are suspected of having paralyzed the jet, US intelligence sources Bloomberg said. The rocket made by Russia, also known as a gauntlet or a Tor, is a short-range weapon designed to attack planes, helicopters and other aerial targets. The launches were detected by an American espionage satellite and took place by a well-known rocket battery near the airport, the source said.

The CBC reports that US officials shared information with Canada during the crash – evidence that it is “highly likely” that Iran shot the plane.

In conversation with reporters, Trump suggested that he believes Iran was responsible, without blaming it directly. He said the crash could have been a mistake and added that he had a terrible feeling about the crashed plane, but offered no evidence.

“Someone on the other hand could have made a mistake,” Trump said in a Washington press conference, noting that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump added. “Personally, I don’t think that’s even a question.”

The Pentagon declined to comment.

The New York Times reports that Iran has now invited the United States National Transportation Safety Board to help with the crash probe, despite previous indications that the US would be excluded.

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after the take-off of the main capital of Iran airport , agricultural land on the outskirts of Tehran turns into fields with flaming debris and kills everything on board.

Ebrahim Noroozi /

The corresponding press

Iran’s civil aviation authority says it has invited Canadian Transportation Safety Board investigators to join a growing team investigating the crash. The announcement that Canadians will be involved in the investigation came when Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke with his Iranian counterparty about the disaster.

A summary of the phone call released this morning by Global Affairs Canada says Champagne stressed to Mohammad Javad Zarif that Canadian officials should be allowed to provide consular services, to help identify the deceased, and to participate in the investigation .

His office said that Champagne insisted that Canada and Canadians “have many questions to be answered.”

The crash happened hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on US-led troops in Iraq, causing some to speculate in its immediate aftermath that the plane might have been hit.

A preliminary Iranian report said that the three-year-old passenger plane, which had its last scheduled maintenance on Monday, encountered a technical problem shortly after take-off and left for a nearby airport before it crashed.

The report said there was no radio communication from the pilot and that the plane disappeared at 2,440 m from the radar. It referred to the crash as an accident.

The report says that both black boxes of data and cockpit communication from the aircraft have been restored, although they have been damaged and some parts of their memory have been lost.

A top Ukrainian security officer on Thursday explained what he said were the four main theories of Ukraine as to why the plane crashed, including a possible rocket attack, a collision, a motor explosion or terrorism.

Rescue workers search the wreck of a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed near Shahedshahr, Iran, shortly after launch on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Ali Mohammadi /

Bloomberg

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, made his statement in a Facebook post because an initial report from Iran said the Boeing 737-800 had been on fire just before it went under.

In line with Iran’s technical problem assessment, an initial assessment by Western intelligence services indicated Wednesday that the aircraft had a technical defect and was not shot down by a rocket. That was according to five security sources cited by Reuters – three Americans, one European and one Canadian – who asked not to be mentioned.

Images showing punctures and holes in rubble from the crash circulate on social media, causing some to speculate too early that shrapnel from a rocket attack played a role in the downing.

In a statement on television, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked people to refrain from speculation, conspiracy theories and hasty evaluations. He declared a day of national mourning on Thursday.

A journalist investigating the plane that was shot down over Ukraine in 2014 warned against the images. “Be careful when analyzing gaps in different parts of the plane,” tweeted Nick Waters. “For example: these images show the same piece, where at least some of the” holes “actually appear to be small rocks or other dirt in higher resolution images.”

Hey everyone, be careful with the analysis of holes in different parts of the plane.

For example: these images show the same piece, with at least some of the “holes” actually appearing to be small rocks or other dirt in higher resolution images. pic.twitter.com/FKhLLMZXf5

– Nick Waters (@ N_Waters89) January 8, 2020

Danylov said that Ukrainian investigators in Iran wanted to search the crash site for possible debris from a Russian rocket after seeing reports of its possible existence on the internet.

He referred to an unverified image that is being spread on Iranian social media, allegedly showing the debris of a Russia-made Tor-M1 ground-to-air missile of the kind used by the Iranian army.

“Our (investigative) committee is talking to the Iranian authorities about visiting the crash site and is determined to look for excerpts from a Russian Tor air defense missile that had information on the internet,” Danylov told the Ukrainian news site Censor.net separately.

Passenger possessions are depicted where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Iran, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on January 8, 2020.

Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA

He said Ukraine would draw on expertise gained from conducting its own investigation into the shooting of flight MH-17 of Malaysia Airlines in 2014, an incident that killed all 298 people on board.

Several US-based aviation experts have expressed skepticism that a technical malfunction caused the aircraft to fall, as Iranian officials suggested in the immediate aftermath of the crash. However, Iran has rejected speculation that a rocket may have hit the plane.

Brig. Gene. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the armed forces, described that chatter against Iran’s Iranian news agency as American “psychological warfare”, as well as “ridiculous” and an “extreme lie.”

“Most passengers on this plane were invaluable Iranian youth; all we do is focus on defending the safety of our people and the country, “said Shekarchi.

Jeff Guzzetti, who was head of the Federal Aviation Investigation Division until his retirement last year, said preliminary and publicly available evidence, such as witness video of the crash and photos of news about the wreckage, suggest that the aircraft was intentional was knocked down. He added that the emergence of further evidence could change his opinion.

“For me, it has all the characteristics of an intentional act,” Guzzetti told The Washington Post. “I don’t know if it was a bomb or a rocket or a fire bomb. I just know that planes don’t break apart like that.”

The passengers on the plane were mainly Iranians, but also Europeans and more than 60 Canadian citizens. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday that 138 of the victims were on their way to Toronto. He promised that the crash would be “thoroughly investigated.”

“Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers,” he said.

In honor of the lost Canadian life in Tehran after a passenger crash, the flag is flown on the Peace Tower half-mast.

Wayne Cuddington /

jpg

Asked if he could “categorically” exclude the plane from being shot, Trudeau said he couldn’t, adding that it’s too early to speculate about possible causes.

Iran’s civil aviation authority said on Thursday that it invited Canadian Transportation Safety Board investigators to join the growing team investigating the plane crash.

That announcement came when Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke to his Iranian counterparty about the Wednesday crash.

A summary of the call released by Global Affairs Canada on Thursday says that Champagne emphasized to Mohammad Javad Zarif that Canadian officials should be allowed to provide consular services, to help identify the deceased and to participate in the investigation.

The summary did not provide any details about Zarif’s response to Champagne’s claims and the Champagne office refused to provide further information.

Canada’s dialogue with Iran is limited. The country broke diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012, citing security issues. Trudeau said on Wednesday that Italy represents Canada’s interests in Iran.

With files from Canadian Press and The Washington Post

RELATED

Full coverage of the Tehran aircraft accident

Tehran crash: Last-minute mixup leaves Ottawa man in terminal while his wife gets on board doomed flight

Tehran crash: Eight of those who perished were Ottawans who returned home