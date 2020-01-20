Trudeau, ministers go to Winnipeg for government withdrawal, western outreach | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Manitoba, where the liberals lost three out of six seats, is somewhat friendlier territory. The prime minister of the province, Brian Pallister, has indicated that he is willing to try to bridge the gap between the federal government and his fellow conservative Prairie prime ministers.

Trudeau will meet Pallister separately while in town, as well as Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Canadians sent us a clear message that they want a government that finds common ground and supports everyone in different regions,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement when asked why the retreat is being held outside of Ottawa and in Winnipeg in particular .

“We are also committed to listening to and working closely with Canadians in the Prairies to address their specific concerns.”

During his first mandate, Trudeau held eight cabinet retreats outside of Ottawa, including two in Alberta.

Conservative MP Candice Bergen, who represents a manitoba ride, rejected the Winnipeg retreat as a show of listening to Westerners without actually changing any of the “failed policies,” such as the federal carbon tax, that the Prairie voters rejected.

“If this is a genuine effort, the Trudeau Liberals should meet directly with Manitobans to understand how their policies make life more difficult,” she said in a statement.

One of the issues that ministers should discuss at the Winnipeg retreat is what the government calls “the challenges of an uncertain world” – a topical issue because the country is trying to admit to Iran’s recognition that it was an accident Ukrainian passenger plane has shot down week. In the crash, all 176 people were killed on board, including 57 Canadian civilians and 29 permanent residents.

The retreat will focus primarily on more prosaic issues: the state of the economy, the forthcoming budget and how to deliver on campaign promises to strengthen the middle class, fight climate change, strengthen arms control and achieve reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

And there will be a session on how to do this in a minority parliament.

In helping the middle class, ministers receive expert advice from economists Armine Yalnizyan and Kevin Milligan and Canada’s most important statistician, Anil Arora.

They hear about climate change from economist Andrew Leach and climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe, the duo that reviewed the big party’s campaign plans last fall to reduce CO2 emissions. (They gave the Liberals a B for ambition and an A for feasibility).

Of particular interest to the West, they also receive an update on the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Bill Downe, president of Trans Mountain Corp. and former CEO of BMO Financial Group, and Linda Coady, a former Enbridge director who leads a committee that advises the government on consultations with indigenous communities who want a financial interest in the project.

The Trudeau government purchased the pipeline for $ 4.5 billion after Kinder Morgan decided to scrap plans to double the pipeline due to political uncertainty and legal obstacles. The government cleared one of those obstacles on Thursday when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that British Columbia cannot regulate what is flowing through the pipeline, namely diluted bitumen from the Alberta oil sands to the B.C. coast for export overseas.

There will also be a panel on regional economic development, where the speakers are all familiar with Western Canada: Lloyd Axworthy, the former liberal cabinet minister of Winnipeg, Jay Grewal, the CEO of Manitoba Hydro, and Chris Simair, who is a Calgary-based from non-profit focused on helping startups in the Prairies.

From Wednesday, Trudeau and his minister will again be in Ottawa for three days with liberal members of parliament.

Caucus president Francis Scarpaleggia noted in an interview that this will be the “first real work session” of caucus since the elections.

Since most liberal MPs have never experienced a minority parliament before, he expects the retreat to focus strongly on the challenges that will arise, with insights shared by veterans such as those who have been there before.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press