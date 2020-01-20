Trudeau meets Pallister and the Meng hearing; In the news for January 20 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The elections reduced the liberals to a minority; they were completely excluded from Alberta and Saskatchewan and lost three of the seven seats in Manitoba.

Pallister has indicated that he is willing to act as a bridge between the federal government and the other two, openly hostile Prairie Prime Ministers, Jason Kenney of Alberta and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan.

They blame the federal environmental policy for having invalidated the energy industry of their provinces. Since the liberals were re-elected with a minority, alienation and even outright separatism have occurred in the two oil and gas producing provinces.

But while the government’s withdrawal is an exercise in outreach to the dissatisfied region, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said on Sunday that the government’s plan to combat climate change, including the central carbon tax, is unlikely to be adjusted to mitigate Westerners .

VANCOUVER – A lawsuit is starting today in Vancouver over the US request to extradite a director of Chinese telecom giant Huawei for fraud.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou in 2018 broke relations between Canada and China.

At the hearing, the legal test of double crime is on the table, which means that if the allegations are also a crime in Canada, then Meng must be extradited to the United States.

Meng is accused of lying to a bank about the activities of a subsidiary of Huawei in Iran, putting the financial institution at risk of violating US sanctions against the country.

Her lawyers have argued that the accusations do not amount to fraud and Canada has no comparable sanctions against Iran.

Meng, bail-free and living in one of her two million-dollar houses in Vancouver, denies the allegations.

China has detained two Canadians and limited certain imports, including canola, movements that are generally seen as retribution for Meng’s arrest.

ST. JOHN’S – Armed Forces personnel were deployed on Sunday to help Newfoundland and Labrador to dig up the monster blizzard that paralyzed eastern regions of the province with record-breaking amounts of snow, as predictions called for more precipitation at night.

Prime Minister Dwight Ball asked Ottawa for help on Saturday, when residents of St. John’s and other communities on the Avalon peninsula awoke for deviations that blocked doorways and congested roads.

During the weekend, neighbors worked to help each other bury their vehicles and houses, and to find needs ranging from prescription drugs to gasoline.

Meanwhile, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians were among the first staff to board Hercules planes from Gagetown, N.B., to join reservations in St. John’s.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said at a press conference in Winnipeg that two Cormorant helicopters, at least one Griffin helicopter and two Hercules aircraft were deployed to Newfoundland.

Military personnel are expected to help remove snow, provide residents with transportation to warm-up or emergency centers, and care for the elderly and those with health problems.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump’s defense team and the accusers of his accusation explain their arguments as to whether his conduct towards Ukraine justifies his removal.

On Sunday, Trump’s lawyers looked at their accusation against accusation with the dubious claim that the charges against him were invalid, and took a position that Democrats rejected as “nonsense.”

The process will resume Tuesday with a fight for the basic rules. By then, both parties will have submitted briefs and four Democratic presidential candidates have been sent back to Washington from the early candidate countries to silently join every other senator on the senate floor.

What they are likely to hear in this extraordinary setting are the accusations of House Democrats accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction by Congress over his pressure on Ukraine for political assistance. The White House is expected to hear from senator jury members that Trump has not committed any crime, that the accusation articles are invalid and that he is the victim of Democrats who want to destroy his elections.

BEIJING – China reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new corona virus on Monday, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the busiest travel period in the country, as millions of trains and planes board the new lunar holiday.

Health authorities in the central city of Wuhan, where viral pneumonia appears to have originated, have confirmed another 136 cases in the city, which now has a total of 198 infected patients. A third patient had died from the weekend, bringing the death toll to three.

Two individuals in Beijing and one in the southern city of Shenzhen have also been diagnosed with the new corona virus, health commissions in the respective cities said Monday. The three people had visited Wuhan.

The outbreak has informed other countries because millions of Chinese are traveling for Lunar New Year. Authorities in Thailand and Japan have already identified at least three cases, all of which relate to recent journeys from China.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia, as well as some airports in Canada and the US, have begun screening incoming air passengers from central China.

