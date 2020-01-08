Loading...

Debris from an aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport, can be seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on January 8, 2020.

WANA NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian aircraft in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, is being thoroughly investigated.

“Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated and Canadian questions answered,” Trudeau said in a statement of condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

Trudeau also said the government is in contact with the government of Ukraine and “speaks with relevant authorities and with international partners.” Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

Declaration by the Prime Minister on the fatal plane crash in Iran

January 8, 2020 Ottawa, Ontario Prime Minister’s Office

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement about the fatal plane crash in Iran:

“This morning I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and sad to see reports that a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians.

“On behalf of the Canadian government, Sophie and I express our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends and loved ones in this tragedy. Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated and that questions from Canadians are answered. Today I assure all Canadians that their safety is our top priority. We also join the other countries that mourn the loss of civilians.

“Minister Champagne has been in contact with the Government of Ukraine and speaks with relevant authorities and with international partners. Minister Garneau also works with officials from Transport Canada and contacts his international colleagues.

“Friends and relatives of Canadian citizens who are believed to be aboard can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Center by calling 613-996-8885 or 1-800-387-3124 , or by sending an email to sos @ international .gc.ca. Canadian citizens in Iran who need consular assistance should contact the Canadian embassy in Ankara at +90 (312) 409 2700 or call the Global Affairs Canada Emergency Watch and Response Center at +1 613-996-8885. “

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)