Trudeau cabinet tries to concentrate on the domestic agenda amid unforeseen emergency situations paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“This morning we had the opportunity to talk about our economy, to think about how well Canadian middle class has done over the past four years, but also to think about the things we still have to do,” Morneau said.

“It was an important start to our day.”

But Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne started his day before the early morning start of the cabinet’s withdrawal, sent a missive to his Iranian counterpart emphasizing that Canada expects the flight data recorders of flight PS752 from the Ukrainian airline to be analyzed by experts in Ukraine or France.

His mission was surrounded by signs that Iran – having admitted that it accidentally shot the passenger hunter and killed all 176 on board, including 57 Canadians – may fall back on an earlier commitment to share the damaged black boxes with external experts.

The plane was shot down on January 8 and the tragedy has since seized the government. Trudeau, who wanted to adopt a lower profile during his second mandate, held four news conferences about this, met the families of victims and attended memorials.

Trudeau did not comment on Sunday when he came and left the retreat.

Late in the day, various diplomats from around the world gave ministers an overview on the international stage.

They include Dominic Barton, the ambassador of Canada to China, where two Canadians have been arbitrarily imprisoned for more than a year for apparent retaliation for the arrest of Canada by Huawei director Meng Wanzhou on behalf of the US.

Asked to summarize the situation the diplomats have outlined, Champagne said: “It is a complex world. It is a world that is less predictable. It is certainly not the world of our parents.”

This unpredictability is not limited to the international stage.

Three other ministers – Minister of Public Security Bill Blair, Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan – spent at least part of the retreat with the federal response to the storm that Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday and Saturday destroyed.

“We are ensuring good, close coordination to ensure they get the resources they need,” said Minister of Public Security Bill Blair shortly after the trio of ministers called the phone with the county prime minister, Dwight Bal.

Sajjan said that by the end of the day there would be 150 to 200 troops on the ground, with up to 150 more ready to leave if needed.

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, one of the dozen experts who spoke to ministers on various topics on Sunday, later said the storm is an example of how the warming climate is exacerbating extreme weather conditions.

Ministers also heard from economists about the state of the economy and the government’s efforts to strengthen the middle class.

Morneau later refused to go into detail about how the budget preparations in a minority parliament differ from those during the first majority mandate of the liberals. He only acknowledged that consultations with opposition parties – at least one of which must support the budget if the government wants to survive – will be “more robust” this year.

Cabinet retreats outside of Ottawa are part of Trudeau’s approach to regional reach, where Winnipeg was chosen for this specific outing in an effort to acknowledge that the Liberals were deposed on the Prairies in the October 21 elections – mainly because of the environmental policies that were considered hostile to the energy industry.

They were completely excluded from outside Alberta and Saskatchewan and lost three of the seven seats in Manitoba.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson reiterated that he is open to suggestions for improving the climate change policy of the liberals. But he made it clear that there is little chance of a change in the levying of a national CO2 tax, and noted that two-thirds of Canadians voted for parties who support that approach to climate policy.

On the other hand, ministers also received an update on the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline extension, which is intended to transport diluted bitumen from the oil sands from Alberta to the B.C. coast for export overseas.

Construction has begun and Ian Anderson, CEO of Trans Mountain Corp., said the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

O’Regan said he hopes that it will help “change the temperature” in the Prairies, especially in Alberta where alienation and talk about divorce have been high since the election.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 19, 2020.

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press