Truckers are fed up with icy roads, province blames changing weather

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Winter conditions have destroyed major roads and the B.C. truck industry wants to see consistency in the response to snow and ice.

Pat English, a local truck driver, says that Highway 1 from Hope to Abbotsford is particularly bad.

“From Hope in, Highway 1 is a complete piece of ice. There is no sand, no salt, no chemicals on the road, “he tells NEWS 1130.

Engels has problems with the circumstances in Chilliwack and says he suspects that the problem lies with the team drivers.

“I would say that they are inexperienced team drivers or not enough team drivers,” he says, adding that there is not enough maintenance on the highways. “People are leaving their car, it’s so bad.”

From the BC Trucking Association, Dave Earl says that as soon as this eruption of bad weather disappears, his industry group plans to evaluate how the province deals with bad road conditions.

“One of the things that we will discuss with the ministry and service providers after these events is to say, after an action review, what happened, what equipment was in what position, (and) what service was available,” he says.

He calls the conditions on the lower mainland an “extremely difficult situation” to deal with after wet weather quickly became cold, making the roads icy and harder to make.

Even with the best efforts of the ministry and service providers to make roads safe, Earl says there are always concerns about disruptions for consumers and businesses. He says, however, that this would not happen unless there are highway closures that last for days, which has not happened.

Spoke w / BC Trucking Association. They are frustrated roads / major roads. are not clear. It stops calling contractors and the transport ministry. The Assoc. has a meeting with the province on Friday about what can be done to improve things. Details on @ NEWS1130.

– Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) January 14, 2020

When it comes to ensuring road safety, the Ministry of Transport says that different contractors are responsible for different parts of highway 1. Elena Farmer of the Ministry says that the difference in circumstances is noticeable depending on where you are driving.

“There are different maintenance requirements and it causes some variability in what you see along the route. So in some areas you see black paving and in others you see some muddy slippery parts, and in others some compact snow, “she explains, adding the rapidly changing weather is the problem.

“The approach from contractor to contractor would be the same. It is really based on changing circumstances and where they are located, “says Farmer. “So the practice really depends on what happens in that specific area.”

The Trucking Association and the Ministry of Transport will meet on Friday to evaluate the work and to discuss how cleaning can be improved in the future.