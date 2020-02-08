Trucker crashes during live stream while driving on ice in Wyoming

Creepy footage shared on Youtube captured the moment when a truck crashed into another large truck on Interstate 80 east of Laramie, Wyoming on January 31, 2020, that contained more than 24 vehicles, including 19 commercial trucks ,

According to the uploader, the truck driver in this video broadcast live streaming with his windscreen-mounted phone while his passenger was sleeping in the bunk.

Not much happens in the first minute, although it is impossible not to notice that it looks like the road is only covered with ice, which makes driving very difficult. At 1:45 am, the driver notices that the truck is getting out of control in front of him before sliding to the left and overturning. You can hear him scream “Josh! Please wait! Are you waiting! “Because he knows exactly that he cannot brake in time to avoid a catastrophe. At 1:55 am, the truck crashes at what appears to be a very high speed.

Fortunately, both the driver and the passenger were not seriously injured in the fall.

Local media reports that a patrol officer stopped at 7:45 a.m. on January 31 to search for drivers who slipped off the highway in icy conditions. At the same time, two commercial vehicles collided in an easterly direction, and it wasn’t long before two dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

All injured were brought to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie.

