Troy Polamalu declares disposal of Steelers, retirement

MIAMI – Since he abruptly announced his retirement after the 2014 Steelers season, Troy Polamalu has not become a regular customer at team events.

He hasn’t even been at all.

Polamalu, who was chosen to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in his first year that he was eligible, said that it is intentional, not out of resentment he finds about how his career ended.

“One thing I always felt the need to do, because this game tends to take players and players really become dependent on the NFL, one of the things that was important to me, was that I didn’t want to identify myself as a football player, “Polamalu told me Saturday night. “If I were to lose the game that I would lose my identity. Part of that was just letting go and moving on to the next phase of life. So as soon as I finished playing football, I felt like,” I have a to follow training. “But I knew I would have problems I heard about during the transition. I got a technical company, a startup football competition, because it was all good education.

“It was part of a growth period for me, a maturity process for me that I really just had to draw a line. What I didn’t want to do was always had to come back and say: ‘OK, I feel myself again. Finally I am back at home. “So yes. That was it.”

Polamalu, always a private person, has never been in the spotlight.

The other thing he didn’t enjoy was when he was named team captain in what was to be his last season.

Polamalu had always been a leader, but in his own way. Now he was also asked to be a vocal captain. That played a role in his retirement, although there was also speculation when the Steelers were not sold to bring him back.

“The 12th year was a very difficult year for me,” Polamalu told me. “I really felt the burden of what a team captain had to do. What it felt like at the time was that the culture was shifting so much. I really had to step outside of myself to say,” Guys, this sucks. Our attitude sucks. People are selfish. We have to change this. “

“What was really difficult for me was that I had it James Farrior, Hines (Ward), which holds me responsible for maintaining the tradition that goes all the way back to Joe Greene. The dressing room of the Steelers is built in a certain way. There is a direct correlation with the hand mentality and the city of Pittsburgh. Trying to really sustain that through a cultural shift in, you know, modern times, was really tough. It really didn’t make football fun. It was like: “I have to age this and I have to play football.” “

Perhaps not coincidentally, 2014 was the season in which the Steelers shifted their emphasis from a strong defensive team to a team focused on an attack. From the first season of Polamalu in 2003 to 2013, they were seven times in the top 10 of the NFL in scoring defense, four times the leader in the league. They were also 10 times in the top 10 in the least allowed yards, five times the leader in the competition.

But the Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant explosive crime occurred in 2014. And Polamalu saw a change in some of the attitudes in the dressing room.

He also thinks he has seen a shift in team focus now that these players are all gone.

“I think so,” he told me. “Given the way the defense was stepped up later in the season. Given the way they won close matches. I think that was a big knock on the leadership in the dressing room. It will be exciting to see how everyone gets well, to see how that can go on, that’s all for me.

“I thought they missed a few things when they first came in, my first interaction with some of my teammates wasn’t good. I knew why they didn’t win Super Bowls. That’s what I thought internally. So, yes, those culture has shifted. “

And he is happy to see it. Polamalu remains proud to be a member of the Steelers. He did not like what he saw – or heard – when he paid attention to such things.

“There is no doubt a standard that is traditionally made in that dressing room,” he said. “I think it’s really a shame about the things we had to deal with recently, the things that came out of that dressing room. Those are definitely not the Steelers. That’s a lot of other NFL organizations.”

Now that he is on his way to Canton, he should at least be a bit more close by, although for some it may not be enough. The Steelers had discussed that he had placed him in the Gallery of Honor last season, but were unable to solve part of the logistics with Polamalu and his family.

But he is now a Hall of Fame player, which means that his place in that group is guaranteed.

It will be another honor for him to share with his family. His two sons, Paisios and Ephraimwere constantly in the dressing room of the Steelers and in the training camp when they were little.

Now, young men, the two are starting to realize that Dad was pretty cool.

“They were very young. That’s nice, because my oldest son starts playing in video games and Madden (soccer) games, he’s starting to see me,” Polamalu said. “All the players in his team are none of the newer players because we don’t really look at the games. He says,” Oh yes, Steve Atwater. He is good. “Or so and so. They are all old-school players with whom I played. They absolutely let it all work. “

