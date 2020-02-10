Troy Parrott has “little chance” of joining the play-off group Mick McCarthy

<noscript><iframe title="Mick McCarthy Interview | Troy Parrott, Shane Long, Preparing for Slovakia" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U-oI70nZ24A?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Mick McCarthy almost ended Troy Parrott’s hopes of being elected to the Republic of Ireland squad for the 2020 Euro play-off against Slovakia.

The Irish boss has reiterated the importance of summoning players who regularly play for their clubs to the two-legged semi-finals.

McCarthy said frustrated at the launch of the Elverys InterSport FAI Summer Schools that the striker had signed a new contract with Tottenham.

“Not really,” McCarthy sighed. “I wish he had gone to Charlton and played borrowed games.

“I don’t know … it’s financially great for him, he has a new contract, but [Jose Mourinho] doesn’t let him play, does it?

“I don’t care how long he has a contract or what he does. I have to play football to see him.”

“That was taken away from him because of his age.

“It’s great for him. Delighted! Delighted! But I wish he would play football somewhere, because that would be much better for us.”

McCarthy was certain that Parrott’s chances of forming the squad for the play-off games were over because he didn’t seal a loan.

“Yes, it was,” added McCarthy. “Yes, if he doesn’t play, if he doesn’t play competitive football, he has very little chance of playing in the squad.”

McCarthy has announced that he will be watching Shane Long, who has returned with Southampton, while watching James McCarthy in action for Crystal Palace before announcing his squad on March 16.

The Irish coach noted that Millwall’s Jayson Molumby and other Irish Under-21 internationals are practicing in the English championship, but their chances of being called up are slim.

“I’m not saying that there is no chance for anyone, but the best performance we [in the group] had was against Denmark and this team, the players had been tested. The players were in the squad,” McCarthy said.

“I am convinced that I know that it is not a game that debutants can play with.

“It’s always exciting, it’s a new story, it’s great for you when they come in, but when they come in and they’re not feeling well … I don’t know too many debutants who come in and play a deciding game.”