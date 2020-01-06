Troy Hoffman accused of killing Chad Bickler

Loading...

CLOSE

Troy Hoffman (Photo: Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

The New Berlin man accused of fatally killing Chad Bickler on December 26 in a house in Racine County did so after telling his girlfriend that he would kill his new love, according to a criminal complaint.

Troy Hoffman was charged Monday – three days after traveling – at the Racine County Circuit Court for first degree intentional homicide, first degree attempted homicide and mistreatment of animals using a dangerous weapon, all crimes.

If convicted of homicide, Hoffman faces a mandatory life sentence.

According to the complaint:

After discovering that his girlfriend saw Bickler, Hoffman angrily sent him that if she was about to meet Bickler on December 26, as she was, Hoffman would kill him.

Hoffman followed his girlfriend’s car to Bickler’s home in block 25700 on West Loomis Road in Norway, and rammed his vehicle into the back. When he got out, the two started arguing and the woman fled for fear of her life when she saw Hoffman with a handgun.

Hoffman then went home and fired several shots at him before forcing his way inside and firing several more shots at Bickler, hitting him multiple times in the abdomen and legs, and a dog of family.

Hoffman then left the house and shot, but missed, his girlfriend, who was nearby, and contacted the police.

Emergency personnel transported Bickler to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The dog, Tucker, also died.

Bickler’s brother, Clayton, created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and clean up the house. As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised over $ 26,000.

Hoffman appeared in court the same day he was charged. He was sentenced to a cash bond of $ 750,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 9.

Sentinel Journal staff Sophie Carson contributed to this report.

Contact Steve Martinez at (262) 650-3182 or steve.martinez@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stjmartinez.

Auto play

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/waukesha/crime/2019/12/30/troy-hoffman-charged-homicide-fatal-shooting-chad-bickler/2777541001/