Trouble with instruction with Nic Nat

“He draws a group, that is for guaranteed, anywhere we are.

“But it truly is been going very good and he is jogging perfectly, so it truly is been good schooling with him and we get what we have to have to get in with our footy skills.”

The 23-calendar year-outdated explained he and his Eagles teammates ended up continue to “in the darkish” on a feasible day for a return to group coaching and the resumption of the 2020 time, which was set on hold final thirty day period just after a single round of matches.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has voiced his considerations about players’ potential to continue to be determined in the course of the shutdown period, which has come on the back of a very long pre-year campaign and 1 match to start off 2020.

Duggan conceded training experienced turn into a grind at times.

“We do deal with, but the determination is one thing that is a challenge,” Duggan mentioned.

“It is really type of a working day-to-day detail and some thing that we’re all dealing with at the minute.

“The inspiration is there, undoubtedly, but at situations it wavers, which is organic, I imagine.

“But we are all eager to get the time underway, so staying in shape and ready is our position and which is all we can do.”

Duggan was sidelined for six weeks with an ankle damage late very last period and returned, only to be disregarded for range in West Coast’s finals marketing campaign.

Loading

Following 86 game titles, such as the 2018 grand last acquire over Collingwood, he experienced been hopeful of getting a huge action ahead this year on the back again of a powerful pre- season.

But the coronavirus shutdown has place those options on keep.

“It was a minimal little bit disappointing that I could not proceed that [pre-season] form, but that is not to say that I cannot pick it up when we get back up and heading,” Duggan explained.

“That’s a different obstacle that we are going to encounter, form and all that sort of things, which is a minimal bit frustrating … but fairly small in the scheme of points.”

Duggan harm a thumb during a pre-season match in opposition to Fremantle but played in the spherical a single earn above Melbourne and stated the damage had been specified time to recover in current weeks.

AAP

Most Considered in Sport

Loading