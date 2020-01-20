Australian punk rockers Trophy eyes and WWEProdigal Son Seth Rollins combine for what could be the strangest Tag Team in history. Well, at least on the surface. Monday Night Rollins has defended anything punk, metal, emo and hardcore since before its NXT beginning. In fact, his love of genres started his WWE career fans singing “Seth can’t mosh” when he entered the ring.

Trophy Eyes is signed for Hopeless Records and dropped their song “Figure Eight” last week. The video clip or “lyric visual” as it is called presents Seth Rollins’ lip synchronization with the song as he prepares for a match. Find out below.

The video seems to have been filmed last year while we see Rollins with the Universal Championship belt. He arrives on the scene, puts on his headphones and Trophy Eyes “Figure Eight” is what he blurs. From there, we see Rollins simply going through his routine and synchronizing the lips of the melodic pop-rock anthem.

Speaking on the song, lead singer John Floreani talks about the meaning behind it.

“The number eight is lost time. It is the sound of a broken heart, the deafening silence of a couple once in love and an ephemeral dream told from two angles – one is a failure and the other a resentment. Says Floreani.

“The song is about a man who had given himself entirely, still desperately grasping the straws of success and a woman who had left to pick up the pieces of reality.”

Listen to “Figure Eight” from Trophy Eyes and watch the “Monday Night Messiah” preparing to rock the house below.

Lyrics of “Figure Eight” Trophy Eyes

There is a place here,

I can feel it,

Even if you don’t see it right now.

You have to breathe deeply,

And believe it,

I know I can fly, I don’t know how.

Can you feel it inside?

Everything can change in the light.

They’re just singing for you tonight,

Because baby you are the star in my eyes.

Say it as you think,

Do you trust me now?

Call it what you see,

Are we running out?

I wish you could feel it like me.

Everything I did, I do everything for you.

Say it as you think,

Do you trust me now?

You are my figure eight,

Yeah, my best friend.

Can’t we stay overnight like we did outside of your head.

And it’s moving now,

But it cost you everything you had inside this empty house.

I loved you once before but it was then,

Now you’re like a stranger in my bed.

We know our love is over,

But you act like you don’t see and I pretend.

Say it as you think,

Do you trust me now?

Call it what you see,

Are we running out?

I wish you could feel it like me.

Everything I did, I do everything for you.

Say it as you think,

Do you trust me now?

Say it…

Say it as you think,

Do you trust me now?

Call it what you see,

Are we running out?

I wish you could feel it like me.

Everything I did, I do everything for you.

Say it as you think,

Do you trust me now?

“Figure Eight” is the follow-up to the group’s revolutionary album in 2018, The American Dream. Trophy Eyes has a few Australian tour dates coming up next month. Get tickets and all your information here. Seth Rollins can be seen every Monday evening on WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

