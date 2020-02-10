Troops occupy El Salvador’s legislature to support the president’s crime package: NPR

Soldiers from the Salvadorian Army are entering Congress on Sunday, under the orders of President Nayib Bukele, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Bukele called on supporters to band together in the country’s parliament after lawmakers refused to vote on a $ 109 million loan to better equip the country’s security forces.

Heavily armed police and soldiers in El Salvador occupied the country’s parliament for a short period on Sunday to support and improve the legislation.

Armed forces and National Civil Police troops carrying rifles and combat suits and tactical equipment entered the building after President Nayib Bukele failed to enforce a $ 109 million equipment loan approval.

The loan is part of Bukele’s comprehensive, multi-phase territorial control plan to address the rampant gang problem in El Salvador. The loan is intended to buy police vehicles, uniforms, video surveillance equipment and a helicopter.

The move of the soldiers ordered by Bukele was condemned by the opposition, which controls the legislative assembly. They described it as an attempt to intimidate and accused the President of behaving like a dictator.

Previously, Bukele had asked supporters to join the legislature to force the loan to be handed over. Thousands answered.

In a speech in front of the parliament building, the charismatic 38-year-old former businessman and mayor of San Salvador, who took office in June, threatened to force opposition lawmakers out of the chamber.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gestures as he speaks to supporters on Sunday during a protest before the legislative assembly in San Salvador.

“If we wanted to push the button, we would push the button” and remove the legislature from the legislature, he told supporters, the Associated Press said.

“But I asked God, and God said to me: Patience, patience, patience. On February 28, 2021, all these villains will go out,” he said, referring to the next general election.

“If these villains don’t approve the area control plan [the loan for it], we’ll call them here on Sunday,” he said, setting a week’s notice.

The showdown took place after a majority of MPs decided to suspend the debate on the loan plan and leave Parliament without a quorum. The opposition parties ARENA [right] and FMLN [left] are asking for more details about the spending plan before a vote.

Human Rights Watch from the United States called the security forces move in parliament “an exhibition of raw violence” and called for a meeting of the Organization of American States.

In a statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for “dialogue and full respect for democratic institutions to ensure the rule of law, including the independence of branches of public authority.”