ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Wasilla police officer who shot at a domestic violence case and killed a man who waved a gun, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday.

Gage Southard, 26, of Palmer, died in the shooting, troopers said in a release.

The name of the Wasilla officer will be released after 72 hours, said spokesperson Amanda Graham, citing departmental policies.

Troopers said they had responded to a report of a domestic outage early Thursday in a neighborhood outside of Palmer and arrived shortly after 2:30 AM.

A woman left the house with two children, troopers said. She had “sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said troopers. The woman said Southard was in the garage and armed with a shotgun.

Moments later, troopers said Southard was driving out of the garage in an SUV and driving away.

Wasilla police had been notified and an officer saw Southard on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway, where the officer and a trooper attempted a traffic stop.

Southard drove into a ditch in a nearby neighborhood, troopers said. He got out of the SUV with the gun, troopers said.

At approximately 2:50 am, Wasilla officer Southard shot down, who was taken by ambulance to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, where he died.

The Troops General Investigation Unit is investigating the matter with the help of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Dan Joling, The Associated Press