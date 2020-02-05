Trolls attacked this legislator’s outfit – and her reaction is hilarious

A British legislator has turned back to online trolls who criticized her for exposing her shoulder in Parliament.

Tracy Brabin, an opposition member of parliament (MP) and shadow culture secretary, was abused on social media after her shoulder was exposed during a debate in the Lower House on Monday.

A Twitter user wondered if her outfit was ‘fitting clothing’ for parliament.

Brabin responded by tweeting her surprise that everyone “could get so emotional”.

The MP also wrote: “Sorry I don’t have time to answer all of you, but I can confirm that I don’t … A snail. Hungover. A cake. About breastfeeding. A sleeper. Drunk. Just beaten about a waste container. “

Her retort received broad support, with almost 80,000 people enjoying her tweet.

The Member of Parliament for Batley and Spen in northern England had expressed concern about the exclusion of certain journalists from a government press conference when her right shoulder became visible.

There is no official dress code for MPs, but the Parliament website says it is recommended to wear clothing that is “normally worn for a fairly formal business transaction.”

Brabin, a former soapser on TV, was elected to parliament in 2016 after the murder of her predecessor, Jo Cox.

. (TagsToTranslate) news