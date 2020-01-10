Loading...

Trixie Mattel will present a range of musical influences on her new album Barbara, a full suite of companion discs from Drag Enterainer Two Birds and One Stone. The new project will be released on February 7.

Borrowing her title from the full name of an iconic and popular line of dolls, Barbara aims to mix the candy-colored and exaggerated aspects of the character of the star of RuPal Drag Drag Race with a darker and melancholy style of narration. Stylistically divided on its two sides, the first half of the album will tend towards the more jangly pop power of the stand-alone single “Yellow Cloud”, while the rear half will return to the country-folk origins of Mattel as heard on Two Birds and One Stone .

Mattel has written six of the eight songs included and sings a cover of “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You” by country queer pioneer Lavender Country. Ashley Levy of the Blah Blah Blahs also contributed the song “We Got the Look”.

“A decade of Trixie’s existence has brought me back to my first sketches of her with freshly painted eyes,” Mattel said in a statement. “She is still the plastic paragon that I have always imagined; a Malibu-mod fashion doll with a dark spirit – but now there is more.”

On February 5, Mattel will embark on the Trixie Mattel: Grown Up tour to support the album. The artist also recently released the special comedy Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, as well as a namesake cosmetic line.

List of tracks by Trixie Mattel – Barbara:

IN FRONT OF:

“Malibu” “We got the look” “The girl next door” “Jesse Jesse”

SIDE B:

“Gold” “I am not heartbroken” “I do like you” “Foreign”