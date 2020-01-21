Trivago deceived customers into comparing prices: dish

Trivago has misled consumers about cheap hotel deals and violated Australian consumer law, a federal judge said.

The company, based in the Netherlands, did not show its customers the cheapest offers for hotel rooms, but promoted advertisers who paid the highest fees.

“Contrary to the impression that the relevant behavior has created, the Trivago website did not offer an impartial, objective and transparent price comparison service,” said Federal Judge Mark Moshinsky on Monday.

“The fact that Trivago was paid for by the online booking sites was not clear,” he wrote in his verdict.

The company was also found guilty of incorrect and misleading price comparisons because it compared a standard room rate to a luxury room in the same hotel.

This created a false impression of savings for those who shop for good hotel deals.

Australia’s Consumer Watchdog sued the company in August last year, relying on misleading information on the website and in television advertising.

The claims were broadcast more than 400,000 times between late 2013 and mid-2018.

The matter will be referred back to the Federal Supreme Court at a time to be determined.

-with AAP