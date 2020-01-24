Tristan Jarry talks about his rise, the influence of Matt Murray and more at the All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS – I do not think so Tristan Jarry On Thursday, he stopped smiling for a second when he was available for the 2020 NHL All-Star Media Day.

“It’s exciting,” said Jarry about the feeling of being here. “It’s never something I really thought about at the start of the season. But I’m glad to be here. It will be an exciting weekend.”

I asked Jarry what he is looking forward to this weekend.

“I still love the breakaway challenge, I think it’s always fun and entertaining,” he said. “Target shooting, I always like to watch it.”

I did not have the heart to tell him that the NHL had abandoned the popular breakout challenge of skill competitions.

Goalkeepers don’t usually like three-on-three games. Nobody plays in defense, the goalkeepers light up, the teams often scoring more than 10 goals. Jarry is just looking forward to being part of the excitement, however.

“It’s fun, it’s fun to watch and it’s fun to be part of it,” he said, still with a smile. “There is a lot of action in it, a lot of back and forth. I think it’s something that you have to appreciate.”

Jarry added that he had not yet fully established that he was an All-Star.

“When the time comes to get on the ice, I think it will be the most important thing. Having my parents here and sharing this with them and my whole family can watch it is an unforgettable moment. This is something that we will cherish as a family forever. “

Jarry was added to the star list after the Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo had to retire due to injury, but Jarry performed well enough to deserve to be on the list from the start. At the star break, he is tied for the lead in the percentage of saves at 0.929 – the Coyotes’ Darcy Kuemper is to the decimal behind – ranks second in the average of 2.16 goals against and tied for second among shutouts with Trois.

The goalkeepers of the league pay attention to the year that Jarry lives.

“Oh, I know, I know, I know,” the Flames David Rittich lit up with a smile when I asked him if he had taken note of Jarry’s season. “He’s playing really well, he definitely deserves to be here. He’s a very good goalkeeper, it’s really good how he plays. It’s really fun to watch him.”

“He had a great race”, the Jets Connor Hellebuyck said Jarry. “It’s good to see him coming on the scene, to see him continue, it will be great.”

Jarry’s rise has happened quickly this season, but he said there were a lot of “uncertainties” in his first four professional seasons before he got to that point. He laughed when he turned around the other day and counted all of the top-down trades he had in his career, and he counted 32 moves. He said that the time spent at Wilkes-Barre had played a big role in bringing him to this point.

“Having a regular year in the American League, I think it has helped me a lot,” he said. “Being able to keep playing numbers and playing every night, I think it helped my game to grow and helped me to mature as a player”

Jarry only saw two NHL games last season, a big drop from the 26 games he played in 2017-2018. However, he said that he was never really discouraged by the way. He said management had done a good job of always letting him know where he was in his development and that he knew he had to “trust the process” and use his time at Wilkes-Barre to develop better practice habits and a better state of mind. He said that throughout his career, developing the mental side of his game has been the most difficult aspect.

“Being able to do it in every game and making sure you’re ready for every game,” said Jarry. “It’s a long season, there are a lot of ups and downs. You just have to prepare for each game.”

A person who has been of great help mentally is Matt Murray.

“It’s huge,” Jarry said of their relationship. “Matt and I are good friends, we’ve been together since my first year at Wilkes-Barre. We are easy going and we have dinner every night. It’s nice to have someone who knows the process and who you can go and talk about these things. “

Jarry also talked about another goaltender with whom he shared the net in Pittsburgh – Marc-Andre Fleury.

“He’s a great goalkeeper and a great friend,” said Jarry. “He’s someone I’ve known for five years in the Pittsburgh organization. He’s someone I can always turn to when I need to talk to someone. He always been there for all the Pittsburgh goalies. “

Regarding the All-Star Game, Jarry has gotten advice from some of his current teammates – Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang – who have been here before.

“Take advantage of it,” Jarry said of the advice he had received. “You don’t know when it will happen or how often it will happen, so take advantage of it as much as possible.”

MORE FROM MEDIA DAY

• Kris Letang did not attend media day.

• The Capitals coach, Todd Reirden, if Alex Ovechkin will pass Wayne Gretzkyrecord goals: “He continues to grow and he continues to enjoy coming to the ice. I therefore see no reason why he should stop this quest to reach the highest possible level in the ranks of likes to come to the ice. The last two years have been the happiest I have seen him day after day. It is no coincidence that his game has equaled him, in terms of consistency. … He wants to achieve this goal – the number but he wants to win again. He loved the taste of winning and how special it was for him to bring the Stanley Cup back to Russia as the first Russian born captain. It’s an incredible achievement, and something that he drove by and wants to start over. “

• The stars’ Tyler Seguin, if seeing all the young players at the All-Star Game makes him feel old: “A little. Then I look to my right and I see (Eric) Staal The.”

• Seguin on the National Women’s Team players competing in skills: “It’s huge. It’s just hockey, evolving and making the game grow. I have two little sisters who both have I’ve been playing hockey all their lives, I’ve been to see them a lot. It’s amazing the athletes these women are. I’m looking forward to seeing them play tomorrow. ”

• Rittich on the strangest element he has been asked to sign so far: “You can probably understand it. I don’t want to say it. “

• Hellebuyck on Fleury: “He has such a unique style of play, he is so good at it. He is definitely a guy I would like on my team.”

• Gritty made a bond and learned to be gentle with children:

