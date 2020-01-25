Triple H on rumored match with the rock, Brian Cage

Given the contract with Brian Cage on impact wrestling, there have been conflicting reports of where he’s going next. Triple H about a match with The Rock.

Brian Cage – WWE Update

Immediately after Impact Wrestling’s pay-per-view price, we learned that Brian Cage’s contract had expired. At the time, there were reports that he signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Well, Cage does not deny these rumors and mentions how she will be operated on his biceps this Monday. The injury caused his RVD match to be canceled.

He has hit several roadblocks for Cage in the past 12 months. He was a big star in impact wrestling and even won their world championship. Unfortunately, his back was badly injured in the match in which he won the title.

Personally, I think Brain Cage should sign with WWE.

When his impact wrestling contract expires.

Put the money aside.

He is finally respected for the incredible athlete he is.

But know him?

He’s probably signing with AEW.

All good.

– PRO WRESTLING ZERO (@PW_ZERO) July 24, 2019

Brain Cage is a total package and I think he deserves to be shown to a wider audience with the talent and charisma he developed for AEW’s smart move.

– Crazy 8 (@ 8_bizzle) January 13, 2020

As Cage heals, he mentions that he uses offers from several companies; But that could take six months.

Triple H On Rumor Match With The Rock

The Rock and Triple H have fought so many times, but fans still want them to try again. WWE teased a match a few years ago with a promo between the two, but the match never worked.

While Triple H doesn’t remember all the details, he remembered trying to put the match together.

“I don’t remember the details, but it was one of those things Rock and I talked about to the point where we did the backstage promo,” Triple H said to Alex McCarthy. “‘Let’s kick out a scene and see what happens.’ It went up in the air, so we kept talking about it. ”

Then the scheduling just disrupted. “At that point, we were over a year from this WrestleMania. It wasn’t until maybe four months of the following year that we made it and Rock said, “It just won’t work.” I can not do it. All my things. My films and everything has changed. I just can’t get it to work anymore. “

The Rock and Triple H can still wrestle, so don’t close the book at a potential meeting. The biggest problem is The Rock’s busy Hollywood schedule.

“It was what it was. I would have loved to do it. It would have been an explosion to get back in there and tear it apart. “