Since leaving impact wrestling, Killer Kross has been able to play on the field because he sees several promotions as a star. While nothing is known about what was going on inside, Triple H and Kross had a private meeting.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter continued how WWE has big plans. There had been talk of Kross going straight to the main team with a nice salary.

Scarlett Bordeaux, Kross’s girlfriend, is currently part of NXT. She also trains outside of the WWE Performance Center.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter suggested that if reports are accurate about Killer Kross going to WWE, it could be a good career move for him, with better financial opportunities compared to other promotions.











Like Kross, Bordeaux was part of impact wrestling. She was released before Kross. For Kross, he had some problems with payment, creativity, and dealing with medical problems through impact wrestling. Kross got a decent boost before he was taken off the television.

WWE sees potential in Kross and Bordeaux.

Several WWE returns this week

All WWE brands came back onto the market last week. Returned superstars included Mike Kanellis, Kacy Catanzaro, Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan.

Kanellis last wrestled in October. At that time, he applied for his release from the WWE. Kanellis and Tony Neese won at an NXT live event. His wife Maria Kanellis, who will give birth to her second child shortly, was not present.





Catanzaro worked on Wednesday’s NXT episode at Women’s Battle Royal. Since autumn 2019, it has been reported that Catanzaro is leaving the WWE or taking a longer leave of absence.





Sane was back in the ring, working on a match with six women. The live event match was her first since she suffered a suspected concussion at TLC. While not participating in competitions, she recently returned to television alongside Asuka.





Morgan & Rusev defeated Lashley & Lana at the Lafayette live event. It was Morgan’s first match since 2019 and it changed the look.



