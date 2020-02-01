Trip to the Savage Planet Review

Courtesy of 505 Games

Typhoon Studios is a Canadian gaming studio with talent from the AAA gaming industry. The 27 people working in the studio were involved in projects at Ubisoft and EA. Given this, it’s no surprise that their premiere project Journey to the wild planet makes a strong first impression, with a few caveats.

in the Journey to the wild planetYou play as a member of the space company Kindred Aerospace. You need to find out if AR-Y 26 (the planet you crashed on) can be inhabited by humans. As you explore the planet, scan (and shoot) different wildlife, learn about the planet’s rich history and try to uncover the secrets of its previous inhabitants.

When you die Journey to the wild planet You respawn as a clone. When you return to the place where you died, you can “bury your own body shamefully”. This is an example of the more subtle humor that is in the game. Yet, Journey to the wild planet Most of the time, he’s proud of jokes that aren’t subtle. There’s more than enough fart jokes and gross humor to entertain younger players, but I’ve particularly enjoyed the exaggerated Martin Tweed (CEO of Kindred Aerospace) as a devastating satire on capitalism. There are also elaborate and well-edited videos that play on your ship and serve as in-universe commercials for which a parody of the product placement is paid. Overall, it’s an interesting use of full screen video and humor that helps Journey to the Savage Planet Overall personality.

Another significant part of the game’s personality comes from the design of AR-Y 26 and the creatures who call it home. They are as satisfying and silly to look at as they blow up with your pistol. It is inherently more interesting than the randomly generated variety in No Man’s Skyand I found that I was feeding the animals and interacting with them just to watch their behavior.

There are elements from survival, exploration and shooting games that are included in Journey to the wild planet, On the AR-Y 26, you can find and collect resources that you can use to upgrade various parts of your suit and pistol. Every time you die, you lose all resources that have not yet been deposited on your ship. If you keep track of where you died, you can “shamefully bury it” in your body to get resources that were originally intended for you with a few extras. There are some resources that you don’t exhaust and that you can only get by solving puzzles or improving skills instead. Alien Alloy is one of these materials and is used to unlock more skills, with the various deposits of Orange Goo having the ability to increase your stamina and health. Consider them essentially redundant weapon and health enhancements that you can find in Super Metroid or another Metroidvania title if you dive deeper into the map.

The fight is perhaps the weakest part of the overall experience in Journey to the wild planet, The standard pistol is largely uninteresting, and fighting enemies is more than just a fun addition to the overall gaming experience. I was always frustrated that my shot did not match the obvious vulnerability or that I had turned my back when a boss launched a critical attack. Typhoon Studios are definitely trying to liven up the fight with grenades that bind enemies and have the ability to stomp from the air. Yet. You feel that this pillar of game design appears to be rather non-binding overall. I had fun throwing food at a creature and as a result various other creatures attacked it.

My best moments with Journey to the wild planet, however, came from the moments of calm that the game gave at the beginning. Since there is neither a lot of action nor a hard survival mechanism, I was able to enjoy the warm colors and strange designs of the flora. I would throw a can of roughly into a group of Pufferbirds and watch them eat (like kicking soccer balls immediately afterwards, of course). Typhoon Studios have taken the time to create an atmosphere where it feels extremely comfortable to exist.

Journey to the wild planet thinks the gameplay design is great in its DNA and relaxed atmosphere and hits the markings in these areas thanks to an intelligent, smaller oscilloscope. However, it cannot avoid the need to try to be like other video games on a budget and largely stalls as an action game. Still, the positive factors far outweigh the negative ones if you think you would fall in love with this unique type of game. Personally, I can’t wait to jump back into the stupid world with a cooperation partner.