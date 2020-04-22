Trinny Woodall fans were surprised after fashion expert partner Charles Saatchi, 76, walked into the live stream of NAKED – The Scottish Sun

5

The FASHION expert, Trinny Woodall, should give advice to her partner – because she appears naked on her Facebook Live.

Viewers were surprised when Charles Saatchi, 76, wandered in the background when the TV star What Not To Wear spoke to them yesterday morning.

Fans who watch the live broadcast on Facebook Trinny Woodall do not expect to see their partner walking naked in the background

Trinny, 56, has entertained fans with an online broadcast, talking about skin care routines, make-up and clothes when locked.

He tells viewers about his favorite Estée Lauder serum and shows off a LED face mask for £ 400 when art collector Charles appears.

Trinny broadcasts from the bathroom in their home in West London.

Viewer Tracy Baker, 42, said: “I’m not sure if he knew he was on camera but after he walked he raised his hand to hide the side of the bathroom.

Trinny is in a relationship with Charles Saatchi, who is 20 years his senior Credit: Getty – Contributor

“He was wearing his mask so I didn’t see whether he was shy or not.”

The video has since been taken from Trinny’s Facebook page. He and multi-millionaire businessman Charles began dating in 2014.

His ten-year marriage to TV cook Nigella Lawson ended in 2013 after he was photographed with his hands around his neck.

Last night, Trinny declined to comment when approached by The Sun.

The fashion expert broadcasts from the bathroom of his home in West London

Trinny began her relationship with ex-husband Nigella Lawson in 2015 Credit: Getty – Contributor

