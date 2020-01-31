TriEye’s infrared camera helps autonomous cars see through the haze

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Israeli startup TriEye believes it can bring cars closer to self-driving with sensors using a short-wave infrared or SWIR camera as part of the car’s arsenal of sensors. A SWIR camera can see better in rain, fog, dust or smoke than conventional optical cameras.

The breakthrough of TriEye is not the invention of cameras with SWIR technology – they are available today – but the reduction of potential costs by 1000 times, the company says. According to TriEye, lower resolution SWIR cameras can cost $ 20,000, which means that TriEye believes a camera or at least its sensor can be sold for $ 20. (Our estimate.) This is the cost of radar and stationary (non-rotating) lidar modules under $ 100. TriEye says there will be working cameras called Raven available for testing this year.

The company was founded in 2017 by researchers from Hebrew University. Short-wave infrared technologies already have a certain traction in high-quality, often defense-related applications that use InGaAs or indium gallium arsenide. This is an alloy of indium arsenide (InAs), gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP) and gallium phosphide (GaP). But it is expensive. It’s difficult to make a self-driving or assisted mass car when the tiny camera in your windshield costs as much as a Corolla.

SWIR cameras operate in the wavelength spectrum from 1.0 to 1.9 µm (micrometers), while conventional optical cameras operate at 0.4 to 0.75 µm. According to TriEye, the big advance that makes shortwave infrared commercially viable is the adaptation of SWIR technology to CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) technology, which is far cheaper.

The TriEye Raven camera would originally be offered with a resolution of 1280 x 960, a field of view of 17 x 12 degrees or 46 x 34 degrees with an aspect ratio of 4: 3 and an image rate of 30 fps. Including the lens, the camera measures 3 x 3 x 2.5 cm or 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.0 inches.

TriEye targets both autonomous vehicles and today’s vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS technology: adaptive cruise control, lane centering assistant and detection of blind spots. For cars coming onto the market in the next few years, a TriEye camera is better able to spot road markings to keep the car on track – a requirement for level 2 and higher autonomy – as well as people and animals in or make out near the road. According to TriEye, the sensor also improves image acquisition in poor lighting conditions.

According to the TriEye, the radar and lidar even have problems recognizing and identifying objects on the road in poor visibility, while the TriEye SWIR CMOS can detect objects in poor visibility. How much and how much will be waiting to be tested in practice?

TriEye is not the only one looking for new tools for autonomous driving. In order to determine the exact position of a car on the road, the MIT spinoff WaveSense suggests creating an exact map using the ground radar. The types of soil and stone, cavities and supply lines create a unique image with which the car can be localized to within a few centimeters. WaveSense requires an initial mapping (and updating the mapping). Cars would carry the map data and have their own downward facing radars. WaveSense technology would have to work with other technologies to identify other cars, blocked lanes, pedestrians and animals.

TriEye has raised over $ 22 million, not much for Amazon-Apple-Microsoft standards, but enough to develop prototypes to show car manufacturers and suppliers this year. The big win was a big investment by Porsche Investment in August 2019, both for the money and for the name of the world’s most famous sports car manufacturer. Intel Capital provided the first funding. Grove Ventures and Israeli businessman Marius Nacht were also early investors. Porsche’s investment does not mean that the camera is limited to Porsche.

