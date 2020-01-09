Tribute to the wedding anniversary of Pink and Carey Hart

Loading...

Pink and Carey Hart paid homage to each other on their 14th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who had made a covenant for life in 2006, celebrated a major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday (January 7) and went on Instagram to post warm messages in honor of the significant event.

“So many years, so many hairstyles,” wrote Pink. “We have been around for a long time, baby. It is not perfect, but I am grateful that it belongs to us. I love our family. Thank you for being in front of me, next to me and right behind me.”

Regarding Hart, he wrote on Instagram: “14 years married to this amazing woman. I am so proud of the life that we have built together.

The post shows three photos of the couple smiling from ear to ear and pretending to be their two children: Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, and one from their wedding day.

“We both came from broken families, but we decided to work hard on our relationship,” he continued. “And look at us now! Two outsiders when we met, we grew together and now have a great family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that) and great mother for our wild children . I love you so much.”

The singer of “Walk Me Home” later shared another Instagram post with a bouquet and a note from her husband: “Okay, I’m not going to lie if I put this post up earlier. I didn’t even feel that much @ Hartluck but played well, we’re good. I like you again. “

