“Subdivisions”, one of Rush’s most beloved songs, is also one of their simplest. Geddy Lee’s insistent synth riff gives the song – a 1982 fan favorite of Signals – a muffled, almost buzzing quality. So you could hear it 100 times before you realize what’s going on just below the surface: that Neil Peart, the brilliantly obsessive super genius of a drummer group, has gone to the trouble of creating a different drum set for each verse.

He starts the first one (“Extending on the edge of the city…”) with a humble backbeat. Then, as Lee sings “in a geometric order”, he switches to a busier, more unbalanced pattern that almost seems to stumble. The second time (“Growing up, everything seems so one-sided…”), it starts with a bass drum impulse with four out of the four, then passes (“All opinions are provided…”) to a sort of cyborg James Brown beat – devilishly syncopated and strangely funky.

The variations continue from there: verse three (“Drawn like moths, we drift in the city …”) presents a cramped pattern interrupted by a bizarre and salient filling, while verse four (“Some will sell their dreams for small desires… ”) gallops on a triumphant snare groove.

You may be wondering what’s going on, is it just showing up? Throwing rhythmic Easter eggs for drum geek worshipers?

But consider the lyrics to the song – written, like those of almost all of Rush’s songs from 1975, by Peart himself. “Subdivisions” is a painfully poignant chronicle of the suburban teenager navigating cruel social hierarchies on one side (“In high school halls / In shopping malls / Conform or be chased”) and of a similarity heartbreaking of the other (“Growth” in place, everything seems so unilateral / All opinions are provided / The predetermined future / Detached and subdivided / In the area of ​​mass production “). “Nowhere is the dreamer / or the unsuitable one so alone,” sings Lee, and Peart’s ever-changing rhythms – against the cyclic, almost lullaby form of the song – are this unsuitable dreamer, taunting against conformity, struggling to find a voice in a bleak and oppressive world. Like the aesthetic of Neil Peart as a whole, the drums of the song are both deeply old-fashioned and totally exhilarating.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhF1Z40Ua20 (/ integrated)

Am I, an unconditional fan of Rush for more than 25 years, thinking too much about the importance of the rhythm exchange heard on “Subdivisions”? Very probably. But, I bet, no more than Peart himself. Rock may never have known a bigger thought than Peart – who died this week at age 67 – a player and designer for whom no detail was too tiny to sweat. Consider how, during his monster filling in the middle of “Tom Sawyer”, he takes a detour of a microsecond from his countless tom-toms to snap an offbeat cymbal accent; how, during a pause in the opening section of the 1978 side epic “Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres”, he pings what looks like a triangle; or how, in what appears to be a simple rock groove on “Animate” from 1993, he moves his right neck from the outside to the inside of the ride cymbal with each note, creating a subtle change in texture.

Before Peart – and since we think too much, let’s clarify that it’s pronounced “Peert,“Not” pert “- all that noise would have been anathema. (For many prog skeptics, it is surely always the case.) By the time Peart recorded his first album with Rush in 1975, the cornerstones of the drums Modern rock had all been firmly established, mainly by British players inspired by American R&B and jazz.For a budding drummer, there were several ways to do this: you could immerse yourself in a nice backbeat like Ringo or Charlie; you could happily trample the riff like Moon; you can channel the fluidity and fire of big band and bebop like Ginger, Mitch, Ian Paice or Bill Ward; you can compose muscle and funk, like Bonham; or you could reconcile elegantly technicality and groove like Collins and Bruford. As different as they were, one thing all of these players had in common was a fundamental looseness behind the kit. They all, in their own way, swung hard.

Peart was different. Looking at him with the group in the early days, like on the “Anthem” clip below, he seemed bitter and determined, almost grim. His rock game, no doubt, but it is a rock born of concentration rather than abandonment. He idolized Keith Moon, but in terms of approach, their basic drum philosophies, the two might as well play different instruments.

Peart was not trying to make his way through music; His approach was to prepare everything in advance and execute pre-written parts, essentially immutable with flair and excellence, almost more like a classical percussionist. (It is ironic that in the words of “Hemispheres”, Peart wrote about the struggle between Apollo and Dionysus for the soul of man, and the importance of finding a balance between the two tendencies, because in the vast majority drum compositions by Neil Peart, Apollo knocked out Dionysus every time.)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oEQuzHp5I0 (/ integrated)

In the late 1970s, Peart’s style flourished with Rush music, rising to meet the senseless complexity of writing Lee and Alex Lifeson with an equally high-tech invention. Discover, for example, the explosion of about 90 seconds that follows towards the end of “Cygnus X-1 Book I: The Voyage”, a whitewater prog patch that predicts all kinds of technical metal, and the riff – the engulfing style of drummers ranging from Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater to Brann Dailor of Mastodon.

But it was in the early 1980s, when Rush began to master more concise song forms, that the full extent of Peart’s mastery really became apparent. His immortal hits like “Tom Sawyer” and “The Spirit of Radio” – which features a precisely sculpted cymbal rhythm that will become one of his sonic signatures – remained extremely, sometimes shockingly, busy, but he began to balance that. trend with a real sense of economy and restraint. Find out how he escapes Lee’s voice during the verses of “Limelight” – a song where his lyrics wrestled with the vertigo of sudden glory – or how he establishes a clean and minimal groove on the deep waves of Deep Waves “Entre Nous “, One of the best songs ever written on the importance of space in relationships. I don’t think it was an accident that his drums were purified at more or less the exact moment when his writing started to directly tackle human emotion, without an additional layer of allegorical or science fiction traps.

Even where his signature activity remained, as in “Subdivisions”, he was able to serve the songs because after all, he had helped write them.

“There are a lot of reasons why I make it so active, especially how I got out of it at the time, and that was because carefully orchestrated drum parts framed the necessary vocal parts of the song. “, did he declare. Modern Drummer in 2011. “I have never been intrusive in this regard. And I know what the lyrics are and where the voices are going. I don’t know how many drummers I spoke to who had to record a song when the lyrics weren’t written yet, and what a terrible handicap it is.

“I love the fact that not only are the lyrics written, but because I wrote them, I know them,” he continued with a laugh. “I know for example where I can rhythm the vocal rhythms and the accents. It’s really nice to be able to do that. I think a lot of drummers are forced to play more simply than they would have liked, just to avoid trying. It’s like a session musician thing – you’re supposed to be invisible. But in a group, you are supposed to express yourself. “

In the 80s, this expression manifested itself as a deep investment in elegant pop rhythms. But Peart never stopped packing his drum parts filled with tasty microdetails for the fans: the vibrating electronic percussions bloom in the chorus of tears “Where have the years gone?”, The anthem “Time Stands Still” or the sudden and unexpected rest that concludes the refrain from the anti-adolescent suicide suicide song “The Pass”.

During Peart’s last two decades as an active drummer, he seemed to be doing all he could to broaden his drum horizons, delve into the music of Buddy Rich and rebuild his technique from scratch with the help of the mid-career mentor Freddie Gruber. As he told Andy Greene from RS, this study gave him a “different clock” behind this kit and you can detect some extra air and elasticity in his beats during the excellent Echo test of 1997, underestimated.

But ultimately, he was not – like, say, Ginger Baker or Bill Bruford – a player who would really sound at home in a jazz setting, or even jazz-y. (Even dissecting how Gruber helped him loosen his time on the instructional video, A Work in Progress, he often looks like a high school science teacher browsing the periodic table.) The awkward big-band swing pieces that he would launch in his epic solos at Rush concerts showed, once again, that he simply had a rhythmic orientation different from that of the rock giants who preceded him – one that was only suited to the shameless sound of his group. Some players would curl up before a passage like the jerky rhythmic walrus which opens “Far Cry” in 2007, for example, but Peart stands out as if he was drawing lay-ups.

On Clockwork Angels, Rush’s latest album and the first time they have made a leading concept album, has reserved most of his obsession with the scenario inspired by steampunk. At the drum level, for the first time, he seemed to be offering himself the luxury of relaxing a bit, perhaps having a little glimpse of how his heroes of the 60s like Moon felt behind the kit. He appealed to producer Nick Raskulinecz – nicknamed “Booujzhe” by Peart for the way he would suggest battery fills with “physical gestures and wild sound effects” – to help him.

“Rush songs tend to have complicated arrangements, with an odd number of rhythms, bars and bars everywhere, and our last songs are no different (maybe worse – or better, depending)”, wrote Peart on his The Clockwork website. Angels’ sessions. “In the past, a lot of my preparation time was spent learning all of this. I don’t like counting these parts, but rather playing them enough so that I start to feel the changes in a musical way. By playing again and again, these elements became “the song”.

“This time, I entrusted this work to Booujzhe. (And he loved it!) I attacked the drums, responding to his enthusiasm and his suggestions between takes, and together we hammered the basic architecture of the room. His staff led me to choruses, part-time bridges, double-time outros and so on – so I didn’t have to worry about their length. No counting and no endless repetition. What a revelation! What a relief!”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYFXbGQcfoE (/ embedded)

The approach – that is, Peart for the first time approaching a drum recording with the Dionysian abandonment that most other players take for granted every time they sit in the kit – worked wonders . It’s not like he suddenly started playing like a hardcore-punk drummer; Booujzhe’s assistance apparently allowed him to be his old self still in control, just a little more loose. On the album’s title track, it sounds incredibly good, channeling its 80s economy to the bouncy and funky verse, then reasserting itself as the king of ferocity at a high level once the tempo jumps and the distortion by Alex Lifeson comes into play. About his playing on the album, from the shaggy groove of “BU2B” to the punitive uptempo verses of “Headlong Flight”, is his weight and his authority. Releasing his brain apparently allowed him to throw his whole body into these songs.

But as all those who saw Peart on the Clockwork Angels tour – or the triumphant R40 that followed – testify on stage, he never let go of the reins, never cut the corners of all these madly elaborated pieces that ‘he had designed over the years. Never stopped being obsessed. In 2018, Geddy Lee thought about the drummer’s retirement and why there would probably be no more Rush tours. “Neil struggled throughout this tour playing at its peak because of physical illnesses and other things that were going on with him,” said Geddy Lee in 2018. “And he’s a perfectionist, and “He didn’t want to go out and do less than people expected him to do. That’s what drove him all his career, and that’s how he wanted to go out, and I totally respect that.”

For many, playing rock music means giving up control, embracing chaos – his rebellion depends on a combination of sweat, spontaneity and raw sexuality. But that was not the way of Neil Peart. Striving against a predetermined future, a detached and subdivided life, he paradoxically finds his exit rock & roll in organization and order. Not breathtaking musical forms, but magnificently elaborate rhythmic constructions of his own making, designed to adapt to the emotional outlines of the songs he himself contributed to the writing. As a musician, was Neil Peart unusually tense? May be. Was he completely, wholeheartedly, shamelessly obsessed? Without question. It was this perfectionism that set him free.