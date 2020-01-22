Roger Miller’s deep musical heritage will be celebrated on Sunday March 22 at Maison Grand Ole Opry, when a multitude of artists influenced and inspired by him are preparing to participate in a unique concert event.

“King of The Road: Celebrating the Music of Roger Miller” will present performances by Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Trisha Yearwood, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Wynonna, Rodney Crowell, Chris Janson, Lee Ann Womack, Larry Gatlin, Cake et la war and the treaty. Other participants are expected to be announced soon. American icon Buddy Miller will be the musical director of the event.

When Miller burst onto the music scene in the early 1960s, he became one of the most remarkable crossover acts of his time. Earning the nickname “Clown Prince of Country Music” for the quirky humor that permeated successes such as “King of the Road”, “Dang Me” and “Chug-a-Lug”, Miller dominated the ceremonies of Grammy Awards of 1964 and 1965., winning 11 trophies in those two years, beating “Yesterday” by the Beatles and Paul McCartney with his signature song on a “man by no means”. He would later obtain a Tony Award for the best score (Big River in 1985). as a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Miller’s songs have already been celebrated in the 2018 version of King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller, a set of two CDs that included performances of his songs by Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss.

Tickets for the next tribute concert will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster and the Opry House box office. VIP packages, including premium seating and exclusive concert products, will also be available. Producers of the event, Blackbird Presents, donate a portion of the proceeds to Thistle Farms, a Nashville-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping women survivors recover and recover from trafficking, prostitution and drug addiction.