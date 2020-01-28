Tribute build outside arena known as House that Kobe built paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He had grown up on the territory of Sacramento Kings, but remembered that he had changed his basketball relationships after seeing Bryant score more than 30 points early in his career against Chicago Bulls by Michael Jordan.

“I said that one day he will be better than Jordan,” Velasco recalled, wearing the purple and gold jersey from Bryant No. 8. He was wearing the other number from Bryant, 24, when he played basketball in high school. Some in the crowd arrived in replica shirts with 33 on them, Bryant’s number when he played at the Lower Merion High School in the suburbs.

The Staples Center has set up more than half a dozen large white billboards with the words “In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant” for people to write messages. Three of them were covered before noon.

Most of the visitors said they had never met Bryant or, if they had, but fleeting. Others had only seen him play on television. Yet many said they felt they knew him and not just because of his brilliant basketball career, but in the books he had written, the Oscar-winning short film he had produced and other efforts since he retired in 2016 .

“He meant a lot to the sports world and then connected it to a good family man,” said 23-year-old Bob Nam, who grew up in Los Angeles while watching Bryant play. “I think he probably inspired more people than anyone can imagine and it’s just so crazy that he will be here one day and the next day he will be gone.”

Feng Liu, who was on vacation from China, said that Bryant was his favorite NBA player and that the Lakers were his favorite team. He and his wife had planned to attend Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and rival Los Angeles Clippers before it was postponed in the light of the tragedy.

Friday home game tickets against the Portland Trail Blazers sold on StubHub on Tuesday for around $ 700 to $ 1,000 for the cheapest seats. Those closer to the promotion were offered at prizes ranging from $ 3,500 to $ 9,000, and the ticket agency promised to donate all its costs to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

On the street near Staples Center, vendors did a hefty business selling memorial t-shirts and calendars with the image of Bryant and words like “Legends Never Die” for $ 10 each. On the Nike website, the link to Kobe Bryant’s equipment simply led to a commemorative tribute with the words: “We will miss him enormously. Mamba forever. “

Michelle Rodriguez of Los Angeles wiped a tear as she stared at photos of Bryant with his daughter and his teammates. “I think everyone could say we loved the whole team, but it was different when you saw Kobe playing,” she said.

“And he was such a great man outside of basketball,” she added. “All the work he did in the community, he is a hero to this city.”

“I left my shoe for him,” said Louie Guerrero from Los Angeles, who arrived on Monday with a stroller with his 2-year-old daughter Lexie, dressed in a Lakers uniform. He had decided to add one of his official Lakers basketball shoes to the monument after scribbling on it: “We Love You, Kobe.”

He walked away with only a sock on his left foot.

“The memories he gave us as a family were great memories,” said Lawrence Perez of North Hollywood, who visited the memorial Monday with his wife, Maureen, and the 15-year-old daughter, Desiree, all in Lakers gear.

“The biggest moment was when I got his signature in his rookie,” said Perez. He said he was planning to take the signed ball to the Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction, which was expected later this year, and would ask him to sign it again.

“But that’s not going to happen now,” he said softly.

John Rogers, The Associated Press