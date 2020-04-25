Trials of Mana PC Full Version Free Download
Play Trials of Mana for entertainment and joy
Mana Essay Trials is a unique trilogy diversion launched with great improvements over the previous version. It takes place in the world of mana where the player will reveal the unpleasant secrets. You can find both bad and good in this fun.
History of Mana Trials
The real story is about different characters and you can choose any of them as you start playing in the diversion. Only certain characters will allow you to progress in the intrigue because there are three endings. Each character has their own story to reveal in the gameplay. Whoever you choose must solve quests that progress and reveal secrets. It sounds like a game where the character trends face tragic ends when you try to save a tree in the game. The plot is so deep where you will find the sub-story of each character.
Gameplay
It is an action RPG game with slash and hack action. You seem to be running around trails, cities, sailing in the ocean world. You can even fly on the dragon to explore various places as a player. You will also travel through dungeons, face enemies and level up with your team. This will allow you to acquire statistics and points. It is no easier to level up with statistics within a specific time frame offered to the player. The level locks when you raise the level of similar stats a few times. This will make you organize statistics in any other place.
Balancing the game is easier this way to prevent players from polarizing the building. You are allowed to change classes twice during the diversion. Promotions offer you new attack abilities and new stat-enhancing powers.
Character development
The plot of this game takes the player to different continents to guide and help other individuals in need. Character development does not fully highlight growth. But the characters are improved for each avatar in this game. You can also choose two other characters to accompany the main avatar. This will allow you to open a new dialog option. The story at the heart remains the same until the end of the diversion.
Audio-visual
The visual of this game is acquired from the legend of Zelda, where there is lush greenery, a past link, big and vicious bosses, and well animated avatars, etc. . The highlight of the mana game tracks is its great soundtrack with better rhythms. You can even change some bossy themes in the background of your game and other things. You can experience various enemy attack sounds as well as sound effects.
So, this is the diversion review of Trials of Mana where you can find a great story and sub-stories of each character in the game. Play this game to have more fun and
Trials of Mana Trailer
Trials of Mana Full Version PC Game Download
Required configuration Trials of Mana
MINIMUM:
- Operating system: Windows® 8.1 / 10 64 bit
- Processor: AMD A-Series 2.5 GHz / Intel® Core ™ i3 2.5 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon ™ RX 460 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760
- DirectX: version 11
- Storage: 20 GB of available space
- Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280 × 720
RECOMMENDED:
- Operating system: Windows® 8.1 / 10 64 bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen ™ 3 1200 / Intel® Core ™ i5 2.5 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon ™ RX 470 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: version 11
- Storage: 20 GB of available space
- Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920 × 1080
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the installer “Trials of Mana” (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.