Trials of Mana PC Full Version Free Download

Mana Essay Trials is a unique trilogy diversion launched with great improvements over the previous version. It takes place in the world of mana where the player will reveal the unpleasant secrets. You can find both bad and good in this fun.



History of Mana Trials

The real story is about different characters and you can choose any of them as you start playing in the diversion. Only certain characters will allow you to progress in the intrigue because there are three endings. Each character has their own story to reveal in the gameplay. Whoever you choose must solve quests that progress and reveal secrets. It sounds like a game where the character trends face tragic ends when you try to save a tree in the game. The plot is so deep where you will find the sub-story of each character.

Gameplay

It is an action RPG game with slash and hack action. You seem to be running around trails, cities, sailing in the ocean world. You can even fly on the dragon to explore various places as a player. You will also travel through dungeons, face enemies and level up with your team. This will allow you to acquire statistics and points. It is no easier to level up with statistics within a specific time frame offered to the player. The level locks when you raise the level of similar stats a few times. This will make you organize statistics in any other place.

Balancing the game is easier this way to prevent players from polarizing the building. You are allowed to change classes twice during the diversion. Promotions offer you new attack abilities and new stat-enhancing powers.

Character development

The plot of this game takes the player to different continents to guide and help other individuals in need. Character development does not fully highlight growth. But the characters are improved for each avatar in this game. You can also choose two other characters to accompany the main avatar. This will allow you to open a new dialog option. The story at the heart remains the same until the end of the diversion.

Audio-visual

The visual of this game is acquired from the legend of Zelda, where there is lush greenery, a past link, big and vicious bosses, and well animated avatars, etc. . The highlight of the mana game tracks is its great soundtrack with better rhythms. You can even change some bossy themes in the background of your game and other things. You can experience various enemy attack sounds as well as sound effects.

So, this is the diversion review of Trials of Mana where you can find a great story and sub-stories of each character in the game. Play this game to have more fun and

Required configuration Trials of Mana



MINIMUM:

Operating system: Windows® 8.1 / 10 64 bit

Processor: AMD A-Series 2.5 GHz / Intel® Core ™ i3 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon ™ RX 460 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 20 GB of available space

Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1280 × 720



RECOMMENDED:

Operating system: Windows® 8.1 / 10 64 bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen ™ 3 1200 / Intel® Core ™ i5 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon ™ RX 470 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 20 GB of available space

Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920 × 1080

