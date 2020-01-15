MCALESTER, Okla – The unlawful death penalty against an oil field equipment contractor in connection with an explosion and fire in January 2018, killing five men in Southeast Oklahoma.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that lawyers represent the families of Crescent’s Parker Waldridge; Matt Smith from McAlester; Roger Cunningham from Seminole; Josh Ray from Fort Worth, Texas; and Cody Risk from Wellington, Colorado, said in the opening statements Tuesday that National Oilwell Varco was primarily responsible for the deaths of the men when the Quinton installation exploded.

Family lawyers say that NOV was primarily responsible because it could not provide proper supervision of the operation. and now “refuses any responsibility for this incident.”

NOV from Houston claims that another company working on the site, Red Mountain Operating, LLC, has failed and that the employee of the company had no responsibilities at the time of the fire and explosion.

The families have reached settlements with Red Mountain Operating; Red Mountain Energy, LLC; Patterson-UTI Drilling Company, LLC; Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

The blast on January 22, 2018, about 160 kilometers southeast of Tulsa, was the deadliest drilling accident since the Deepwater Horizon plant exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and killed 11 people.

