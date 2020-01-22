Trevor Noah unpacks day 1 of Trump's impeachment process

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtjtsUZ7d4U [/ embed]

We are in impeachment proceedings against Donald J. Trump one day and things are already hectic.

Trump’s team of lawyers, including defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, has been active in the Senate, arguing that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong” and that “abuse of power is not a criminal offense”.

Trevor Noah of the Daily Show told Dershowitz ‘Hummel about an argument that has changed fundamentally since he claimed otherwise when Bill Clinton was indicted. “He says at the moment that abuse of power is not a criminal offense, but he says it was in the 90s,” said Noah. “And I mean, look, we all did something we regretted in the 90s. I’m in this Missy Elliot [which refers to the rapper’s ironically inflatable outfit from the 1997 video” The Rain “] for a whole year every time I went the house the garbage man tried to throw me in the truck. “

Noah is absolutely delighted with Dershowitz’s statement “I was not wrong, I am now much more correct than I was then”, which he threw against CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Wait what?” said Noah. “It’s one of the most original lines I’ve ever heard in my life. And it’s a great line for a lawyer, but thank God this guy doesn’t work on a bomb squad.”

Like Stephen Colbert, Noah unpacked the strange rules that the Senate must follow in the process, as imposed by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Yes, that’s a lot.