“Hillary Clinton is back in the news – and this time she’s coming for Bernie (Sanders),” Trevor Noah of the Daily Show said on Tuesday evening.

Yes, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his upcoming 4-hour Hulu docuseries, which bow this week at the Sundance Film Festival, the former secretary of state hit supporters of Vermont senator “Bernie Bro “, would not make him pledge to support or campaign on his behalf against Trump if he was the Dem candidate (she said later that she would), and said of Sanders in the document:

“He has been in Congress for years. A senator supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he has done nothing. He was a career politician. It’s just money and I feel so bad that people got caught. ”

The fact that Hillary Clinton, a career politician and one of the most contentious political figures of our time, accused Bernie Sanders of being a “career politician” and unkind is, well, somewhat surprising – just as the assertion that she would not support him as the nominee on Trump, thus prioritizing small jealousies over the fate of the country.

“Hillary, what are you doing ?!” exclaimed Noah. “The election is about to start and now you’re punching out?” Now is not the time to reopen old wounds. You can just say, “As Democrats, we always support our candidate”, then go home and hit the bag you have with Bernie’s face on it. ”

“What does that mean? Hillary won’t support Bernie? So, if he’s the candidate, who else is she going to campaign for? Trump ?!”, continued the comic. In fact, I would like to see that, I will not lie. It would be amazing if Trump were right up there like, “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome my friend: Crooked Hillary!” Hillary comes out and says, “Hello everyone! Lock me up! Lock me up! ‘”