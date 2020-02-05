Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Comment on Trump’s State of the Union

Immediately after President Trump’s State of the Union speech last night, several late night shows offered their views on his remarks, as well as the daring movement of Nancy Pelosi to tear up his speech at the end. Everyone from Trevor Noah to Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel commented on the night, which was especially remarkable because the address was in the midst of Trump’s charges.

At the Daily Show, Noah discussed the State of the Union, which packed just one hour before the show was broadcast in the late evening. “This year’s State of the Union was super weird,” he noted. “Because in case you forgot it happens in the middle of Trump’s accusation. So for months, Democrats have been saying that Trump is a threat to democracy and a threat to the republic. But now they just have to sit and clap while he gives a speech. That is wild. “

Roy Wood Jr. replied to Trump’s speech and emphasized the performance of African Americans, including Patrick Mahomes’ victory over the Super Bowl, in a segment entitled “The 2020 State of Black Sh * t Address.”

Colbert commented on Trump’s speech during his monologue and commented, “We just looked at what you just saw. We felt what you felt. We drank what you drank. Only now we are drunk at work.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel commented on images of the State of the Union, including how Melania Trump responded to her husband’s statements. The show also brought in Guillermo to address the official Spanish language response and discussed the chaos of the caucus in Iowa.

Seth Meyers had a few things to say about Trump’s speech during his monologue on Late Night and also discussed Trump’s behavior during the national anthem in the Super Bowl.

