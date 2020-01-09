Loading...

The big news on the other side of the pond on Wednesday concerned the British royal family – no, not the frightening schemes of Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein, but rather the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “step back” by relation to royal functions.

In an Instagram statement – which blinded many senior members of the royal family, so to speak – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they “intended to step back as senior” members From the royal family and work to become financially independent. And would split their time between the UK and North America.

“Whoa! It’s enormous! Exclaimed Trevor Noah of the Daily Show. “Harry and Meghan leave the palace to become financially independent! You see, this is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the royal family. She looked at Harry and said, “N * gga, you have to find a job! You need a job! You are an adult man, you cannot yet live in the house of your mom, Harry! »»

Noah couldn’t contain his laughter: “The funny thing is, no matter what job Prince Harry gets, you realize he will always be Prince Harry. Can you imagine being his boss when he messes up ? What do you call him? “Prince Harry, come in here, Your Majesty! You blew the Henderson account, my lord, clean your desk … and God save the Queen!” ”

While some have predicted they will move to Canada – given the vagueness of the “North America” ​​line – Noah believes the Meghxit will take the very famous couple to Markle’s home in Los Angeles, California.

“I think they’re going to move to L.A., because Meghan is an actor and she wants to work again, and then Harry can just join the cast of Real Beverly Hills Housewives“Noé cracked. “He’s going to fight on TV:” I know what you said about me, Denise! Tell me opposite! ‘”

