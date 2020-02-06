Trevor Noah mocks Fox’s indignation about Pelosi who destroys Trump’s speech

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u31po55UE4c [/ embed]

It is now more than a day since Nancy Pelosi had quietly snatched a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address, but some people are still silent about the whole thing.

Especially Fox News. During the Wednesday Night edition of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah played a montage of the various Fox presenters who became very angry about Pelosi’s actions – some of whom even accused Pelosi of ripping the memory of the people mentioned by Trump.

“That’s so true, my friends,” says Noah in the clip above. “When Nancy Pelosi tore a copy of Trump’s speech, she not only tore a speech, she tore the memory of the people in that speech. Those people are now gone. That’s how paper works.

“Once during dinner, the waiter tore my receipt and I was hungry again.”

Noah continues to point out the irony of Republicans who are furious about a perceived lack of decorum, given Trump’s own record.

“Look, man, you can claim that Nancy was right or wrong to tear up Trump’s speech,” he says. “But I’m sorry, guys, these people – those who support Trump – don’t have a single case to complain about infringements of decorum. Their guy is literally the king of that shit. He puts the dick in decorum.”

. [TagsToTranslate] donald-trump