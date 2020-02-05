Trevor Noah delves into the weirdest moments of Trump’s State of the Union speech

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MauZdBmffo8 [/ embed]

Trevor Noah began his monologue about Trump’s State of the Union Address as he intended to continue – by pointing out how strange the whole thing is in general.

“Why can the president give his own job evaluation?” says the Daily Show host in the above clip. “That’s strange. Nobody else can do that. He’s just up there, like,” My economy, the best ever! My army, the best ever! My kids, uh, D +. Eric, Eric, you stop us. “”

Noah goes on to point out that the speech this year was particularly strange, as it was in the middle of Trump’s accusation.

“That’s wild,” says Noah. “It is as if you are firing someone who is warring at work, but then you will be disturbed by their birthday party.”

Noah ends with a blow of the most memorable moments – from the tension that tumbles between Trump and Pelosi to some of the bold claims of the president about always protecting patients with pre-existing conditions.

“That lie is so extreme that if Trump were Pinocchio, he would have impaled Mitch McConnell in his chair.”

. [TagsToTranslate] donald-trump