Trent Reznor believes it was a waste of time to score "Bird Box"

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have made a number of prestigious film scores over the years, and one of the most popular films they've been involved in is 2018's Bird Box. It turns out that Reznor didn't rate the film very positively. He went so far as to call it a "bloody waste of time".

He said in a new interview:

"When we got involved, it felt like some people were using it on the phone, and you were stuck in a film editor who had a really bad taste. It's kind of a barricade to get things into the film. And the last icing on the cake was that we were on tour when they mixed it, and they mixed the music so quietly that you couldn't hear it anyway, so it was like it was a … wasted time. Then we thought nobody was going to see this damn movie. And of course it's the most massive movie ever made on Netflix. "

In the same interview, he talked about Nine Inch Nails' plans for 2020, saying that there may be some live shows on the way: “We may be talking about doing some shows next year. Probably in the last half of the year. We have a template for the next thing we want to do with nine inch nails. […] I will give it away: cooperation. We have a list of people we like. And we thought we were playing with the newly discovered spirit of collaboration that scoring forced us to see what happens when we mix our DNA with some other people without pressure. Lets see what happens. If something good happens, maybe the world can hear it. But if not, we'll put it on the stack with the other … "

Read the full interview here.

