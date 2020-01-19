Tremors turns 30, the most perfect B-movie creature ever shot

The first victim: Edgar Deems (Sunshine Parker) Universal pictures

It’s been 30 years since Tremors was released, an unabashed love letter to the B-movie creatures of the 1950s that is just as current today as it was three decades ago. The film is pure perfection and is one of my personal favorite films of all time. As Ars’ own Nathan Matisse wrote last year, “If you’re interested in B-movie horror with comedic flashes and a couple of edges, the viewers probably can’t do much better than tremors.”

(Major spoiler below because it was 30 years ago.)

The authors S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddock came up with Tremors in the early 1980s when they were making videos about training security for the U.S. Navy. They climbed for a shot on a desert rock and wondered what they would do if for some reason they got stuck there due to some external force that they eventually called “land sharks”. A friend of theirs, Ron Underwood, was a documentary filmmaker at National Geographic and helped them develop a credible creature for the Tremors script. Wilson and Maddock were most successful in 1986 with their film Short Circuit (directed by John Badham), which allowed them to finally bring tremors to the big screen.

The story takes place in the tiny fictional desert city of Perfection, Nevada, with 15 inhabitants, at least at the beginning of the film. Local artisans / BFFs Val (Kevin Bacon) and Earl (Fred Ward) do odd jobs for residents in exchange for all this personal freedom. The residents include Walter (Victor Chong), who runs the local market; Teen horror Melvin (Bobby Jacoby); single mother Nancy (Charlotte Stewart) who sells ceramics and has a daughter, Mindy (Ariana Richards); a doctor, Jim (Conrad Bachmann), and his wife, Megan (Bibi Besch); Rancher Miguel (Tony Genaro); a survival couple, Burt and Heather Gummer (Michael Gross and Reba McEntire); Nestor (Richard Marcus); and two older residents: Edgar Deems (Sunshine Parker) and “Old Fred” (Michael Dan Wagner), a farmer.

There is also a PhD student, Rhonda (Finn Carter), who spends the summer monitoring her university’s seismology equipment. It will soon be recording some very strange readings, just at the time when Perfection residents are dying under mysterious circumstances. Eventually everyone discovers the culprits: four giant underground creatures, which Walter calls “graboids” because they “hunt” through the detection of vibrations and shoot snake-like protrusions from their mouths to catch their prey. From then on, it is the struggle between humans and graboids to determine the survival of the fittest.

Tremors debuted in cinemas on January 19, 1990, and brought in just $ 3.7 million on the opening weekend, ultimately bringing in $ 16.6 million domestically against a modest budget of $ 11 million. Both Maddock and Wilson criticized the marketing of the film, with Maddock calling the movie trailer “cringeworthy”. (It’s actually pretty bad actually.) Critics generally liked the film, praised the performances, and how well the film managed to walk the fine line between horror and humor.

With the release of home video (and then of DVD and streaming), Tremors has really picked up speed and developed a considerable cult following. Numerous bad sequels followed, all directly on video / DVD. In style and tone, they had more in common with the Sharknado franchise than with the original film. There were Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996), Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001), Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004), Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) and Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018). A seventh episode, Tremors: Island Fury, is said to be in development. There was even a short-lived SyFy TV series in 2003 that ran shortly after the events of Tremors 3 and was abruptly canceled after only 13 episodes.

I like a kitschy SyFy flick as much as anyone else, but none of the sequels come close to the magic of the original tremor. It has a great cast of characters, for starters, all the types you’d expect in a city like Perfection. Burt’s “UZI 4U” mark and passionate chatter about important domains are just one example of many delightful details. The performers are all astute. (A special greeting to Finn Carter’s Rhonda, who is the rare gem in the film: a credible scientist.) There is an equally great script with a direct dialogue that highlights the complicated relationships between residents, especially the inevitable tensions and arguments. (“I know, I know, he thinks he knows everything,” Heather says reassuringly to an angry Burt after a face-off with Earl.)

Director Ron Underwood (who later directed City Slickers and Mighty Joe Young) set up the story like a mystery, introduced us to the main characters and showed them the threat they face. We don’t see the graboids at first, only their victims. Val and Earl find Edgar Deems on an electrical tower that has died from dehydration. Despite his trusty Winchester rifle, something frightened him so much that he decided to die slowly for days instead of coming down.

Next we see old Fred working the pickaxe while his sheep start to grumble in fear. The floor rumbles and poor Fred is dragged underground. Val and Earl find his head and assume that a serial killer is at large – especially when they discover the bloody remains of two road workers. They find an apparently dead snake on the underside of their truck and eventually meet the first large bird of prey while riding for help in nearby Bixby.

Underwood skillfully increases the tension by finding out that there are actually four graboids that will then block one street outside the city and remove any alternative option as the creatures approach. Eventually, the surviving residents of Perfection are trapped on a cluster of boulders The Desert – the scenario that inspired the movie – while the last two Graboids are waiting for them to either die of thirst, like Edgar, or to try to get to safety and have lunch.

But it’s the ingenious Graboid design that really makes the film for me – how the characters figure out the properties of the monsters. Above all, the Graboids are smart, can learn about their human prey and adapt accordingly. When people hide in a car, they dig in the area so that the entire vehicle sinks underground. They do the same to loosen the foundations of the buildings when the residents take refuge on their roofs. They dig a trap like people are almost certainly in the mountains, and so on. People have to keep improving their game to survive, and the ingenious way they outsmart the monsters is a big part of the film’s joy.

A few years ago SyFy tried to revive the TV series, with Blumhouse Productions behind the project. He even signed with Bacon to repeat his role as Val and focused on what happened to him 25 years later. (Footloose might have made Bacon a star, but Val is one of his most career-defining appearances). As Nathan Matisse wrote:

Val clung to his heroic days as the city of perfection struggled to determine its next move. The show’s Graboids’ World theme park is more like an aging regional travel destination than Disney World, and even the local cafe will likely regret changing its name to an inevitable Instagram thirst trap, Grab-A-Coffee.

In the end, the network passed on to the pilots, although the footage was shown at the ATX Television Festival 2019 last year. And unfortunately we are unlikely to find a home anywhere else. Well, at least we still have the original that we can look at and look at again, hopefully for the coming decades.

