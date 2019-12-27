Tremain reflects on drought-stricken hometown before local derby

Loading...

"The sad thing is to get away from it and not be affected by it, you can forget about it, which I think perpetuates the problem because a large part of the population Australian will never understand what it is like to cope with drought., let alone live in a drought affected area, "said Tremain as he prepares to face the Sixers in the Sydney derby on Saturday.

Chris Tremain now lives in Melbourne with his young family.Credit: AAP

Tremain can only go home once or twice a year due to cricket commitments, but receives regular updates on the drought from his parents. Her father, Peter, photographs the conditions for painting how dry things are.

A bitter irony of the conditions at home is that bush fires are not a concern.

"There is nothing to burn, so there will be no grass fire, there is only dirt and dead trees," he said. "It was always timed showers [growing up] and making sure you didn't do this and that, you saved every bit of water you could."

Sheep gather to feed in a dusty enclosure on Chris Tremain's family farm. Credit: Peter Tremain

As Tremain prepares to play the local derby this weekend, he aims to bring the resilient spirit of his hometown to the field.

"My first big bash game was a local derby, so there are good memories," said former Melbourne Renegade.

The Sixers were clubbed by Chris Lynn at SCG last Sunday, but Tremain said you could never "take a team for granted".

Tremain grew up on his parents' farm in Dubbo, but now lives in Melbourne with his own young family. Credit: Peter Tremain

"The Sydney Sixers have been such a dominant force for so long," he said. "It would be silly to think that they are out of shape, just three or four laps away. It is far too early to tell who the better teams are."

The Thunder will face the Sixers at 7:10 p.m. Saturday night at Spotless Stadium.

