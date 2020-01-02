Trebek says he needs 30 seconds to go out in the final "Danger"

Loading...

NEW YORK – The presenter of "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek says he has already rehearsed what he is going to say to the audience in his final show, whenever possible.

Trebek, host of the popular game show since 1984, announced last March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but will continue his work while he still can.

In an interview broadcast by ABC on primetime Thursday night, Trebek said he will ask the director to leave him 30 seconds at the end of his last recording.

"I will say goodbye and tell people:" Do not ask me who will replace me because I have nothing to say. But I am sure that if you give them the same love, attention and respect that you have shown me … then they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success, "he said." And until we meet again, God bless you and good bye".

Trebek has said in the past that he will stay "as long as my skills have not diminished," but he told Michael Strahan of ABC that the process had already begun. He did not specify what he meant.

If there is an objective date for your departure, you are not letting it pass. "Jeopardy!" Record each program weeks in advance.

Trebek and his wife, Jean, sat in the interview to promote a special tournament with three of the best-known and best-known contestants on the show: Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

That tournament starts airing on Tuesday.